Kim and Kourtney Kardashian flaunt latex body goals at the Kanye West Sunday service in Paris

Kim Kardashian and sister Kourtney Kardashian they were twinned in latex while attending Kanye westThe Sunday service in Paris. The "keeping up with the Kardashians"The stars were stunned when they put on Balmain's tight latex suits for the event on Sunday, March 1.

Kim opted for a mustard latex outfit, which was just off the track, consisting of a blazer and a matching top. Looking like someone who is in a superhero movie, the founder of KKW Beauty completed her style with mustard pants, a handbag and a pair of open-toed shoes. Meanwhile, he combed his hair in an elegant ponytail.

She and Kanye's daughter, North West, also looked equally elegant that day. The 6-year-old girl wore a black leather blazer and matching pants. Under her jacket, she wore a gray blouse and she pulled her hair in two adorable bun.

Kourtney, on the other hand, drew attention with a chocolate top and matching pants while attending the service that took place at the Theater des Bouffes du Nord. Opt for a blazer to show off even more of your curves, Kourtney combined the look with black leather boots and a black bag.

The sets premiered a few days ago on the catwalk during the Balmain women's autumn / winter 2020/2021 show in the city of love. Kim previously shared a preview of her Sunday Service attire in an Instagram post. "I just arrived in Paris and see who is in my room," Kim said in a video he posted on Instagram Stories on Saturday, February 29. "Just out of the Balmain track."

"This is crazy. Olivier, you're too good to me," he added, referring to Olivier Rousteing, the creative director of the fashion house.

Kanye's Sunday service in Paris also featured a model Joan Small. The rapper has brought the religious choir and prayer group to the entire United States before expanding internationally. He recently performed a service in his hometown of Chicago while in the city for the NBA All-Star Game.