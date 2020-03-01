Katy Perry reveals her current state of friendship with Taylor Swift

Is there still some "bad blood,quot; between Taylor Swift Y Katy Perry?

the American idol judge recently talked about his current state of friendship with the Lover singer in a sincere interview with Stellar magazine. "We don't have a very close relationship because we are very busy," Perry revealed, "but we send many text messages."

In addition to the fact that they both have demanding schedules, the 35-year-old singer explained that it was especially "important,quot; for her to be part of Swift's "You Need to Calm Down,quot; music video. Fans will remember the dynamic duo dressed in a hamburger and fries costume and confirmed that their enmity was completely over after hugging and putting on makeup on the video.

"Although it was difficult, it was important to make that appearance in the music video because people want people to admire," Perry told the publication. "We wanted to be an example of unity."