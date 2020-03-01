Katy Perry reveals her current state of friendship with Taylor Swift

Is there still some "bad blood,quot; between Taylor Swift Y Katy Perry?
the American idol judge recently talked about his current state of friendship with the Lover singer in a sincere interview with Stellar magazine. "We don't have a very close relationship because we are very busy," Perry revealed, "but we send many text messages."
In addition to the fact that they both have demanding schedules, the 35-year-old singer explained that it was especially "important,quot; for her to be part of Swift's "You Need to Calm Down,quot; music video. Fans will remember the dynamic duo dressed in a hamburger and fries costume and confirmed that their enmity was completely over after hugging and putting on makeup on the video.
"Although it was difficult, it was important to make that appearance in the music video because people want people to admire," Perry told the publication. "We wanted to be an example of unity."
She added: "Forgiveness is important. It is so powerful. If you can forgive your enemy, it is incredible. As difficult as it is!"
It is clear that the two have grown up and Perry even praised Swift for being extremely sincere and honest in his Netflix documentary, Miss americana. "I was really excited that she could show that to the world: that things are not perfect, they don't have to be, and it is more beautiful when they are not."
Last year, the singer of "Roar,quot; said Ellen Degeneres that she and Swift's lifelong drama was just a "misunderstanding." Both decided it was time to put things to rest.
"It was really just a misunderstanding, but we have such large groups of people who like to follow us, so they also started to turn a little against each other," he said. The Ellen DeGeneres show.
"Then we began to see each other and I simply walked towards her and said: & # 39; Hey, how are you? & # 39;" He explained how slowly they began to reconcile their friendship. "It's like we have a lot in common. There are probably only 10 people in the world who have the same things in common. I thought: & # 39; We really should be friends with that and share our strengths, weaknesses and challenges. We can help each other overcome many things. "
She added: "Because it's not as easy as it seems sometimes."
Watch Daily pop weekdays in E! at 12 p.m.