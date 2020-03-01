Katy Perry admits that she and Taylor Swift are still not "very close,quot; after ending the dispute

There is no secret that Katy Perry and Taylor Swift have had bad blood in the past, but it seemed they had made peace! However, it turns out that, although they are no longer enemies, that does not mean they are close friends either!

Katy opened up about it during a new interview for Stellar from Australia, telling the world that they are in touch but that she would not describe exactly their relationship as close.

‘We do not have a very close relationship since we are very busy, but we send many text messages. His documentary impressed me as I saw that some self-awareness was beginning to happen and I saw a lot of vulnerability. I was excited that she could show it to the world: that things are not perfect, they don't have to be and it is more beautiful when they are not, "said the singer.

She also revealed that "although it was difficult, it was important to appear in the music video because people want people to admire."

In the past, the two singers seemed to be quite friendly at the awards, but when Taylor admitted in an interview in Rolling Stone magazine that his song properly titled Bad Blood was about the other performer, it became clear that they disagreed.

This took place in 2014 and, at that time, Katy cheered on Twitter and wrote: "Beware of Regina George with lambskin …"

The meat continued for a long time, but now that they have generally made peace, Perry emphasizes that ‘Forgiveness is important. It's very powerful. If you can forgive your enemy, that's amazing. As difficult as it is! "

In other words, they managed to unite and end the useless drama, even collaborating again as a symbol of "unity," according to Katy herself.



