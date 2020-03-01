Kandi Burruss is heavily criticized after posting this photo

Kandi Burruss posted a photo in which he wears a mask and tells people that he had been wearing masks on the plane before all the terror of the new coronavirus began. But his fans and followers attacked Kandi and filled his comments section with criticism.

‘All we are spreading is love! I've been wearing a mask on the plane before this whole CV issue happened. I get them from @thenewmeaningbrand, "Kandi captioned in his post.

People criticized Kandi for using the wrong type of mask or at least not very efficient.

Someone else said: "But if it is not an N95, it does not matter,quot; firmar️ sign a Registered Respiratory Therapist #Ijs ", and another follower published this:" The masks are for people who have the virus. It helps them not to spread it. The mask will not prevent you from getting the virus. Reading is essential. & # 39;

Another follower posted this: "I love you Kan, but this mask is not an N-95 respirator, so it doesn't really protect against VOC19."

Someone else said: ‘They are super cute! But they are not the ones who help prevent you from getting a CV, I just ordered my parents to wear the N95 mask for their trips. "

A follower told Kandi: "The mask will not help the healthy is what they are saying! They said that sick people should wear a mask and we should wash our hands and take a lot of vitamin C."

And finally, another follower said: "Did not read the reports, the masks do not stop the spread of the virus."

In other news, Kandi is the most proud mother and is always praising her children.

Not long ago, he shared a video with her and Todd Tucker's son, Ace Wells Tucker, while delivering an incredible speech at school for Black History Month.



