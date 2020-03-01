Justin Bieber celebrates his 26th birthday with a picture of kisses from wife Hailey Bieber

%MINIFYHTMLd755967c702902324fd919b18e0347bd11% %MINIFYHTMLd755967c702902324fd919b18e0347bd12%

Justin Bieber celebrates his 26th birthday on Sunday, March 1, 2020 and shares it on social networks with the most important person in the world in his eyes: Hailey Baldwin Bieber. By sharing a photo of Hailey and him kissing with 129 million Instagram followers, Justin made it clear to the world how much he loves Hailey. The two have been married for two years and renewed their vows at a special wedding ceremony with friends on September 30, 2019. Both Justin and Hailey are very frank about their mutual love and often talk about their spouse on social media . Justin shared the photo with the following legend.

"You're my bubba birthday present."

Hailey and Justin continue to show their love to the world and fans are delighted that they have each other. Although many thought that Justin and Selena would have been the couple to marry, both Justin and Selena seemed to move on with their lives, and Justin clearly moved with Hailey and is ready to settle down and have children.

You can see the photo that Justin Bieber shared in his birthday celebration below.

Hailey has not yet shared a post on her Instagram wall about Justin's birthday, but she did share video clips of her celebration in the city. Hailey and Justin were inside a party bus lit with neon lights. Hailey wrote in the photo "Birthday person,quot;. Exactly where the couple spent Justin's birthday is still a mystery, but Hailey is likely to share more photos as the week progresses.

Although Hailey hasn't posted anything on her Instagram wall, she is likely to spend a penny on her man. Justin and Hailey are known for giving extravagant gifts as a way to express their love.

Hailey Bieber recently spoke about her marriage and love for Justin Bieber in the March issue of Elle. Similarly, the two have opened their private lives to the world in Justin's YouTube series. Seasons.

What do you think about Justin Bieber's sweet birthday message to Hailey as his gift?



