Jordan Pickford is not a good goalkeeper, says Roy Keane | Soccer news

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford made another mistake, so should it remain number 1? Roy Keane insists he doesn't need to see the statistics, but what do they say about his record?







Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is under scrutiny again

Jordan Pickford's double saving in detention time was impressive enough. A stop to avoid the shot of Bruno Fernandes high to his left followed by an extended foot to prevent Odion Ighalo as well. If Dominic Calvert-Lewin's goal had been allowed to stand up shortly thereafter, the Everton goalkeeper would have played his part in a victory over Manchester United.

Instead, thoughts will still persist in their disappointing attempt to avoid Fernandes' long-range shot in the first half. It was not as damning as David de Gea's early kick that bounced off Calvert-Lewin and his own net, but in his own way it would have been just as worrisome for England's vigilant manager, Gareth Southgate.

Pickford's mistake was not a strange mistake. Everything was too familiar.

Roy Keane, watching the game from the studio for Sky sportsHe did not feel that the last saved made peace because of the mistake he had seen Everton's leadership render in the first place.

"We give credit where it belongs, but the guardians do it every day of the week," Keane said. Sky sports. "They make the save and cross the goals. Excellent rescue. But if you don't make the mistake in the first half, you end up winning games. I'm not going to go praising the goalkeeper for a draw. It's about winning football matches, surely."

Pickford Everton's teammates congratulate him after his late save

Keane's verdict was emphatic.

"Deep down with Pickford, I don't need to see the statistics," said the seven-time Premier League winner. "I know he is not a good goalkeeper. He is not up to par."

But what do the statistics reveal? According to Opta, there is no player in the Premier League who has made more mistakes in goals than Pickford in the last two seasons. This was his seventh mistake with three of them in the current campaign.

Not everyone has played as many games as Pickford at that time. It could also be that he has been unfortunate, his mistakes have been punished, while others have got away with it. But a more detailed examination suggests that this is not the case.

Examining all the mistakes that lead to an archery and comparing the statistics for 90 minutes, they reveal that Pickford makes a mistake more regularly than his rivals in England.

Nor has it helped Pickford's reputation that his biggest mistakes have been in big games. This was a key game against Manchester United, but two of his mistakes occurred in Anfield, especially since the inexplicable failure to throw the ball over the bar last season led to the winner of Divock Origi with the final kick of the contest.

Most of his mistakes have been against the so-called big six.

Southgate, of course, will feel uncomfortable thinking that his England goalkeeper is more prone to errors when the pressure is active, but Pickford's personality conviction is likely to seem appropriate for the spotlight. Southgate will remember the World Cup in Russia. The shooting in Portugal last summer too.

Perhaps high profile mistakes mask the fact that your agility saves your team regularly? Perhaps, as is the case with Tottenham's Hugo Lloris, the ability to stop Pickford's shots compensates for his other deficiencies.

Unfortunately, the underlying numbers suggest no.

Opta's expected goal model is able to estimate the amount of goals that a goalkeeper would be expected to give given the type of shot, the location of the shot and the direction in which it is struck. The evidence suggests that Pickford's record is significantly lower than some of the goalkeepers who are pushing for their place in England.

While Nick Pope and Dean Henderson have avoided more goals than expected in the course of their incipient Premier League races so far, Pickford is costing Everton goals.

Will Southgate be prepared to make the change based on evidence? It is an awkward decision that reflects what you chose to take when installing Pickford in the first place.

At that time, Joe Hart was the man who had to do without because his form had descended alarmingly. Southgate concluded that including the former Manchester City goalkeeper as a backup option in the World Cup was not useful given his previous status.

So where does that leave Pickford? He now has 24 games and was one of England's heroes in that World Cup. Could you really be expected to assume the role of third choice goalkeeper behind Pope and Henderson, two men with two boundaries between them at this time?

"I don't think any coach wants to change their goalkeeper so close to an important tournament," said Jamie Carragher Sky sports. "It has been really good for England, but since the World Cup, and certainly this season, it has not been close to its best form and will be a concern for the manager of England and the manager of Everton."

The alternative candidates of England

Nick Pope (Burnley)

Pope is the goalkeeper who has kept four clean sheets in his last five games, including closing against Newcastle on Saturday. That was his eleventh clean sheet of the campaign, second only to Alisson, and he stood in front of the vigilant Southgate in St James & # 39; Park.

No goalkeeper has caught more crosses than the 27-year-old. No goalkeeper has swept behind his defense more times. Pope has made many fewer mistakes than Pickford in his Premier League career also with the only concern that is likely to focus on his kicks.

Dean Henderson (Sheffield United)

Henderson has been a revelation for Sheffield United this season, as his only mistake against Liverpool was more than offset by his later heroics in a newly promoted team that has conceded fewer goals than all except the league leaders.

Given De Gea's poor form for Henderson's parent club, Henderson could even be in line for the work of Manchester United and England if things continue.

"I wouldn't be surprised," Keane said. "That's the manager's job. You're constantly making decisions. They have borrowed Henderson and I'm sure Ole is thinking about it."