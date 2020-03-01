Joe Biden wins South Carolina, awaits the momentum of Super Tuesday – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML526fd5420071d2c1753a50918bdc253211% %MINIFYHTML526fd5420071d2c1753a50918bdc253212%

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Joe Biden won a convincing victory in the South Carolina Democratic primary on Saturday, riding a wave of African-American support and ending the winning streak of progressive rival Bernie Sanders.

%MINIFYHTML526fd5420071d2c1753a50918bdc253213% %MINIFYHTML526fd5420071d2c1753a50918bdc253214%

The victory came at a crucial moment in the Biden 2020 candidacy when he recovered from the disappointing performances in the first three competitions and went to the "Super Tuesday,quot;, when voters in 14 states went to the polls and about a third of Delegates needed to win. The Democratic nomination is at stake.

%MINIFYHTML526fd5420071d2c1753a50918bdc253215% %MINIFYHTML526fd5420071d2c1753a50918bdc253216%

Biden hopes that South Carolina's victory will be enough to establish it as the clear alternative to Sanders as the race changes rapidly nationwide. Along the way of Biden, in addition to Sanders, is the former mayor of New York City, Mike Bloomberg, one of the richest men in the world, who has spent more than half a billion dollars courting voters in dozens of states that have yet to vote.

The South Carolina primary was the first important test of the attractiveness of candidates among black voters. And while he gave Biden a 77-year victory when he needed it most, he must still demonstrate that he has the financial and organizational resources to drastically expand his campaign in the next 72 hours. He will also be under pressure to rely on his decades-old relationships with party leaders to create a new sense of inevitability around his candidacy.

Even before the news of Biden's victory was declared, Bloomberg announced his own plan to deliver a three-minute primetime speech Sunday night on two television networks. He did not say how much he paid for air time, which is unprecedented in recent decades.

And Sanders was already ahead of Super Tuesday, betting that he can accumulate an unsurpassed delegate advantage at that time. After two consecutive victories and a tie for the lead in Iowa, the confidence of the 78-year-old Vermont senator is increasing.

Sanders was spending the period before Super Tuesday campaigning in the home states of two great Democratic rivals, betting that he can achieve a double knockout, or at least limit the size of his victories.

In a power play, Sanders organized a noon rally on Saturday in downtown Boston, campaigning in the heart of the political territory of liberal ally Elizabeth Warren. Addressing a crowd of thousands in the Boston Common, Sanders said his success in the Democratic primary means "the establishment is getting very nervous," but he never predicted victory in South Carolina.

On the eve of Super Tuesday, Sanders will offer a concert in Minnesota, where state senator Amy Klobuchar seeks her first victory.

Senior advisor Jeff Weaver was among the employees sent to California on Saturday. He said Sanders is aggressively looking for delegates, and noted that the experience of his campaign during the 2016 primaries against Hillary Clinton taught them that any candidate who ends Super Tuesday with a significant delegate advantage will be hard to catch.

"I'm sure we will do very, very well throughout the country," Weaver said over the next four days. He also tried to minimize the importance of South Carolina, where "Biden is expected to win."

"For the vice president, he needs an extraordinarily big victory in South Carolina to convince people that he can go far," he said.

However, the primary elections of the Democrats for 2020 are far from being a two-person race.

In South Carolina, billionaire activist Tom Steyer has spent more than $ 19 million on television advertising, more than all other candidates combined, in his quest for his first first place in four competitions. At the headquarters of his state campaign on Saturday, Steyer said he felt optimistic at the time of the vote and that he expected trips to Alabama and Texas, two states of Super Tuesday.

Without giving anything away, Pete Buttigieg is struggling to show that he can build a multiracial coalition. And with the help of super PAC, Warren and Klobuchar have promised to keep moving forward no matter how they end on Saturday.

Still, Saturday was all about Biden and if he could convince the anxious establishment that the Democrats finally join behind him.

Elected officials inclined to adopt their moderate policy had been reluctant to support it after poor results in Iowa and New Hampshire and a distant second in Nevada last week. However, for fear of Sanders' polarizing progressive priorities, they are still looking for an alternative that is considered a safer bet to defeat Trump in November.

Biden's chief advisor, Symone Sanders, stopped calling the "firewall,quot; of South Carolina Biden and instead called him a "trampoline," along with how the state boosted the presidential aspirations of Barack Obama in 2008 and Clinton in 2016

Former Obama adviser David Axelrod echoed that sentiment, who said a great victory for Biden in South Carolina could give him a boost on Super Tuesday that could force several candidates to quickly consider whether to proceed, including Bloomberg.

"If Biden wins by a large margin, it will result in a bigger day for him on Tuesday," Axelrod said. "And if he beats Bloomberg by a significant margin on Tuesday, Bloomberg will have to consider what he is doing here."

In fact, South Carolina represents much more than the fourth state in the primary calendar of Democrats.

It serves as the first important test of the strength of candidates with African-American voters, who will be critical in both the general elections and the rest of the primary season.

According to census data, approximately three in 10 people of voting age in South Carolina are black.

There was evidence that the state of Biden as two-term vice president of former President Obama helped him conquer African Americans.

Approximately 4 out of 10 voters in South Carolina wanted to return to the politics of the past, compared with about a third in Iowa and New Hampshire. That includes approximately 50% of African-American voters who said they want a Democratic presidential candidate to emulate the Obama presidency, according to AP VoteCast, a powerful poll of the electorate.

In comparison, approximately two-thirds of white voters wanted a presidential candidate that would bring a fundamental change to Washington.

While voting technology was a concern in two of the last three primary competitions, South Carolina uses a wide range of voting technology that presents unique challenges.

Saturday's election in South Carolina marks the first statewide test of its new fleet of electronic voting machines, a $ 50 million update of an old and vulnerable system that lacked any paper record of individual votes. The new machines produce a paper record that the voter can verify and verify after the election to detect any malfunction or manipulation.

___

Villages reported from New York. Associated Press writers Will Weissert in Washington and Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Thomas Beaumont in Columbia and Charleston, South Carolina, contributed to this report.