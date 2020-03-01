Jessica Biel leaves the wedding ring 3 months after Justin Timberlake's PDA scandal

Instagram

The star of & # 39; Sinner & # 39; she wakes up again rumors of divorce when she is seen without using her wedding ring during an excursion in Beverly Hills, months after her husband was seen huddled next to her co-star Alisha Wainwright.

Are there problems in paradise for Jessica Biel Y Justin Timberlake? The "7th Heaven" student was seen leaving her wedding ring, three months after her husband was caught in a widely publicized PDA scandal with her "Palm tree"co-star Alisha Wainwright.

The 37-year-old actress was not wearing her wedding ring while going out to Beverly Hills on Saturday, February 29. She was seen carrying bags of groceries while leaving a Health Mart pharmacy, clearly showing her finger without a ring.

The Emmy-nominated star became informal during the solo release, wearing a dark floral print jumpsuit under a white cardigan that was left unbuttoned. He also wore sneakers and wide-frame sunglasses. He reportedly gave the paparazzi a smile before jumping into his Tesla and leaving.

Justin appeared in the headlines in November last year after photos appeared showing him and Alisha holding hands during a drunk night in New Orleans. "You can't stop feeling!" Hitmaker then publicly apologized to Jessica and her family for "making them go through such a shameful situation," ensuring that "nothing happened between my co-star and me."

The couple then put a united front while attending the premiere of the third season of "The sinner"In early February. The two smiled as they posed together at the event for the USA Network series she produces as an executive.

Jessica and Justin also showed their mutual love on Valentine's Day this year, posting a message of love on their respective Instagram pages. "My valentines I love you all [the moon]", the "Total withdrawal"Star wrote along with a photo of her husband carrying her son Silas.

First NSYNC Meanwhile, a member shared a picture of him and Jessica from their first year together. "It's not hard to know from my face! When you know it, you know it," he captioned it. "I love you, my funny Valentine. Every day 14! Happy Love Day, you!"