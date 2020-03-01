Jennifer Lopez talks about the "Hustlers,quot; Oscar Snub – Admits she was "sad,quot;

Jennifer Lopez received a lot of attention for her film, Hustlers, but in the end, the highly regarded film ended up being rejected at the Oscars despite everyone's expectations. That said, the actress, singer and dancer is now opening up about her reaction to the unexpected rebuff.

During his conversation with Oprah Winfrey at his Oprah 2020 & # 39; s Vision: Your Life in Focus, J.Lo. He admitted that he felt that he had "disappointed everyone,quot; by not even obtaining an Oscar nomination for the critically acclaimed film in which he starred.

%MINIFYHTML6d4435648592bc3d12bf7af76a0c948911% %MINIFYHTML6d4435648592bc3d12bf7af76a0c948912%

However, that does not mean he has lost confidence, as Jennifer noted that he knows she is a "good actress."

When asked about the movie not receiving a single nomination, she admitted that she was sad, she was a little sad. It was a little disappointing and I felt that my whole team, most of my team has been with me for 20, 25 years, I think they had high hopes (for a nomination). They loved him too. I felt that I disappointed everyone. "

She continued to argue that the media that talked so much about the possible nomination did not help at all when, in the end, Hustlers did not succeed.

After all, ‘There was a lot of accumulation: I received many good notices for it, more than ever in my career. There were many things like, "It's going to be nominated for an Oscar! It's going to happen! If she's not crazy!" And I'm reading all the articles and thinking, "Oh my God, could it happen?" And then It wasn't like that and I said, "Oh!"

Ad

But he still learned something valuable from all this and it is that he should never need so much approval from others to feel dignified and successful.



Post views:

0 0