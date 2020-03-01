Jennifer Lopez says she doesn't need Oscar awards to tell her she did a good job at & # 39; Hustlers & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML8cf389d9a9f7597af78995c69699b2ab11% %MINIFYHTML8cf389d9a9f7597af78995c69699b2ab12%

After the snub of the Academy Awards, the creator of hits & # 39; On the Floor & # 39; He finally realizes that he does not need validation by people to tell him that his screen performance is good.

Jennifer LopezOscars & # 39; s snub for his role in "Hustlers"It helped her realize that" she doesn't need this award right here to tell me I'm enough. "

The star received excellent reviews for the success of the awards for her acclaimed role as Ramona in the 2019 blockbuster, also starring Cardi B, Constance WuY Lizzo.

While she didn't get a nomination on the Academy Awards list, the singer / actress said Oprah Winfrey During her 2020 Oprah & # 39; s 2020 Vision Tour on Saturday, February 29, 2020 in Los Angeles, the 50-year-old woman confessed that the incident worked well after all.

"I was sad, I was a little sad because there was a lot of accumulation. There were so many articles, I received many good notices, more than ever in my career, and there were many to be nominated for an Oscar, it will happen, if not, you are crazy" , he said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

<br />

Despite the snub, the "On the Floor" star said he had to see all the achievements he received in the last 12 months, including his huge It & # 39; s My Party Tour in honor of his 50th birthday and his place in the part-time Super Bowl Show next to Shakira, which helped her realize that there was more to life than praise.

"He wants the validation of people, he wants people to say he did a good job," he said. "And I realized, & # 39; No, you don't need that, you do this because you love him & # 39 ;, I finally realized that & # 39; I don't need this award right here to tell me I'm enough & # 39 ;. "