Jennifer Lopez says she and Alex Rodriguez are in no hurry to tie the knot. Here is why!

During a new interview with Oprah Winfrey, Jennifer Lopez was sincere about many personal aspects of her life and career. One of the issues on which the triple threat was opened was his affair with Alex Rodriguez, revealing that he is in no hurry to marry and the reason he is so!

As fans know, the two are engaged, but it turns out that a date for the wedding has not yet been set.

The man asked the big question in March of last year and their relationship is stronger than ever.

J.Lo. He joined the famous television personality on stage at his stop in Los Angeles for the Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus tour.

That was when Jen shared her perception of life, saying she still has much more to do and give to the world.

"It's as fun as when we got engaged and I thought," Oooh, we're getting married in a couple of months! "Your old thought returns, all hopeless romantic (thoughts) that made me marry 3 times. He said," Whatever you want to do, we can talk about that. "I said," But if we are going to be together for him rest of our lives, what's the rush? ", He shared with the beloved host of the talk show.

Then he said: & # 39; We are really going to try to build something together that we both would never have had or never would have felt, that it was a family with a husband and a wife, and a mother and a father, and we embraced all our children and Show them something we didn't have. It was different from everything he had experienced in the sense of its consistency. What he says, he does … every time. And that is great. "

The star mentioned that her man really wants to "build together,quot; and that is something she can't help loving because he has never had that in her life or who really wants to see her "shine, grow and be."



