Jennifer Lopez says it felt like a "failure,quot; when she and Marc Anthony divorced

During his talk with Oprah Winfrey, Jennifer Lopez talked about some personal details of her life, including her divorce from Marc Anthony, which, as a result, was not easy at all! The triple threat confessed that it really affected her to the point that she felt like a "failure,quot; and finally had to reexamine her whole life with her two children after the separation.

While he was a special guest at the Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus, J.Lo. I shared that ‘When we divorced it was the lowest moment of my life. I felt that I had failed miserably. I had to reexamine all my life … and regroup at that moment. I had expected to have children (until) 38 and I never wanted to not be with the person I had children with and I felt that I was not going to give them what they needed and I just didn't know what to do. & # 39;

As fans know, Jen and Marc share twins Max and Emme together.

She continued, telling the host that I did therapy, I prayed a lot, I learned to meditate. I read many of Louise Hay's books, I met Louise Hay. Whatever I can. I was surrounded by people in my life who were older and with more experience that could help me … the experience and wisdom they have is priceless for me. "

Jen explained that since she was raised as a Roman Catholic, that was the main reason why the divorce was so hard for her.

She used to think and still does, that children need their two parents, but now she has also realized that personal happiness is also very important.

Now, Jen is engaged to Alex Rodriguez and they are very happy together, even though they are not in a hurry to get married. For more information on that, click here.



