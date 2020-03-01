%MINIFYHTML7f53e0d1a571212c067d3ae80e069af111%
%MINIFYHTML7f53e0d1a571212c067d3ae80e069af112%
Jennifer Lopez explained why she does not rush to marry Alex Rodriguez and is an A + council
%MINIFYHTML7f53e0d1a571212c067d3ae80e069af113%%MINIFYHTML7f53e0d1a571212c067d3ae80e069af114%
%MINIFYHTML7f53e0d1a571212c067d3ae80e069af115%
%MINIFYHTML7f53e0d1a571212c067d3ae80e069af116%
%MINIFYHTML7f53e0d1a571212c067d3ae80e069af117%%MINIFYHTML7f53e0d1a571212c067d3ae80e069af118%%MINIFYHTML7f53e0d1a571212c067d3ae80e069af119%%MINIFYHTML7f53e0d1a571212c067d3ae80e069af120%%MINIFYHTML7f53e0d1a571212c067d3ae80e069af121%%MINIFYHTML7f53e0d1a571212c067d3ae80e069af122%