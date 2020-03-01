Jamie Anderson wins the slopestyle women's final at the Burton US Open 2020

%MINIFYHTMLe52bc147c0dd12c4ad0f34a1f9ed7e2411% %MINIFYHTMLe52bc147c0dd12c4ad0f34a1f9ed7e2412%

Jamie Anderson secured his eighth #BurtonUSOpen title, landing a solid race during the first round of the #BurtonUSOpen Slopestyle finals for women, and was able to stay ahead for the rest of the competition. pic.twitter.com/OqMYpoXBap – Burton Snowboards (@burtonsnowboard) February 28, 2020

The most classic 1-2 combination in the women's slopestyle snowboard, Jamie Anderson and Anna Gasser, led the podium on Friday at the Burton US Open Snowboarding Championships in Vail.

Anderson, 29, said that in a sport where podium competitors are getting younger, he was happy to see a couple of veteran competitors make a statement on Friday.

"We hold on because we are a couple of 90's children, everyone else was born in the 2000s," Anderson said of Gasser and his competition these days.

Anderson, who was born in 1990, began competing in the Burton US Open 13 years ago. Defending champion Zoi Sadowski-Synnott was six years old at the time, and Anna Gasser was a teenager who was learning to snowboard.

Anderson and Gasser also shared a podium at the Burton US Open five years ago. Since then, they have taken the progression of women's slopestyle snowboarding to the realm of double somersaults, double corks and all other varieties of tricks that involved investing twice.

