Jackie Chan says he is well in the middle of reports that he is in quarantine due to coronavirus

The actor of 'Rush Hour' He assures his fans that he is following concerns about his well-being after he is rumored to be in quarantine due to the deadly disease.

Jackie Chan He is "very healthy and safe" despite reports that the 65-year-old actor had been quarantined due to the coronavirus.

The "Rush hour"The actor posted a statement on his website to assure fans that he was in good health, amid concerns that he had been hit with the deadly coronavirus, which has affected more than 83,000 people worldwide .

"I am very healthy and safe, and I have not been quarantined," Jackie wrote. "I have received many messages from friends who ask me if I am well. Your love and concern are very touching. Thank you!"

The "Crime story"Star continued," I have also received some very special gifts from fans around the world during this difficult time. Thanks for the masks. Your consideration is welcome! And I have asked my lovely staff to donate their kindness through official organizations to those who need it most. "

Coronavirus, a deadly influenza-related virus, has caused more than 2,800 deaths, and most cases occurred in China, where the outbreak originated.