It's not the Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; who hurt Canada | Canada

In recent weeks, the indigenous peoples of Canada and their allies have demonstrated in support of the First Nation of Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; en, after the Canadian government and the Coastal GasLink Gas Pipeline ignored an eviction notice issued by the hereditary chiefs of Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; en, who are struggling to stop the construction of a pipe in their traditional territories in northern British Columbia (BC).

The chiefs have authority over their lands and say they were not properly consulted on the 670 km (416 mile) coastal gas pipeline, which would send natural gas from northern BC to the coast.

%MINIFYHTML9aa97547b4154cfc4f202b214da99d1c11% %MINIFYHTML9aa97547b4154cfc4f202b214da99d1c12%

First Nations closed ports, roads and government offices and blocked railroads. These actions were effective. Canadian National Railway (CN Rail) canceled more than 400 trains, which ultimately led to a loss of 100 million Canadian dollars (about $ 745 million) for Canada's forestry sector, which includes wood and wood products, for two weeks and, in addition, for each day of railway blocking, approximately 425 million Canadian dollars ($ 317 million) in manufactured goods transported in that way remain inactive.

The original people finally have the attention of their oppressors.

But the colonists' government will not address the intent of the blockades: that Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; en sovereign title rights and indigenous human rights be honored and respected.

Instead, politicians began to demonize Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; en and indigenous peoples in general. Conservative leader Andrew Scheer said they held the Canadian economy hostage and called them "radical activists,quot; of First Nations peoples.

However, not only conservatives attacked indigenous peoples. The neoliberals joined. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took a confrontational posture, saying that the rail blockades must "fall now,quot; and claiming that the situation was "unsustainable,quot; even though he had not met the leadership of Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; en.

It was not long before the mainstream media joined the feeding frenzy. The blockades were blamed for hundreds of layoffs, even though CN Rail had already planned to lay off up to 1,600 railway workers. months before the locks were put in place. Also, according to reports, some unions see the blockades as work behavior, as strikes, and respect them as such. Others support them directly. A Press release of the National Farmers Union (NFU), whose members depend on rail transport for their livelihood, expressed their solidarity with the Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; en and the protectors of indigenous lands.

The blockages were also blamed for causing a possible shortage of chlorine, which is used to treat municipal drinking water. Meanwhile, First Nations communities like Grassy Narrows have not had potable water to 50 years, Thanks to industrial pollution.

A CN Rail executive even dismissed the victim role in which his corporation is being elected, decline to review a 2020 earnings guide as a result of the stoppages, claiming they would resist blockages well.

Also apparently absent from the mainstream media is the news that, behind the scenes, Trudeau would have negotiated an agreement for CN Rail that allowed him to use the Canadian Pacific network to redirect the transport of goods around the locks to deliver essential goods .

So what is the truth?

While it is obvious that the indigenous blockades that occur throughout Canada shook the foundations of the current colonial regime and successfully achieved international interest, it seems that Trudeau and company are exacerbating the effects of nonviolent direct actions by First Nations in solidarity. with the Wet & # 39; Suwet & # 39; en to boost anti-indigenous propaganda and gather public support for increasingly unpopular fossil fuel extraction projects that are no longer financially lucrative and are literally dying on the vine.

Teck Resources Ltd recently cancelled a mine of tar sands planned for $ 15.6 billion in northern Alberta. The corporation cited the uncertainty about Canada's climate policy, but honestly, moving forward with the project would simply have been economically weak. The Trudeau administration bought the Trans Mountain pipeline, and now it seems that it was a reckless investment.

the cost Trans Mountain has increased from $ 7.4 billion to $ 12.6 billion. TC Energy (formerly Transcanada) recently announced that they are unsafe as to whether they will move forward with the completion of the $ 8 billion Keystone XL pipe. Even now, a Crown corporation is considering providing TC Energy with a rescue loan to complete Coastal GasLink, the same pipeline that is forced to cross the territory of Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; en.

The anti-indigenous language disseminated by the leaders of government settlers and the dissemination of erroneous information, as well as the omission of notable facts regarding the blockades and demonstrations led by the Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; en and the indigenous , has real consequences.

Indigenous peoples across Canada are now being subjected to violent racist attacks online and in person and white supremacist watchers Now they are using it to boost their hate message and attack indigenous peoples.

Interestingly, a common refrain throughout Canada about the Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; en and subsequent solidarity actions is that indigenous peoples are not following the "rule of law." Nearly 200 Canadian lawyers and legal academics responded to this argument by issuing a statement Who declared that they are not the hereditary chiefs of Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; in whom they are breaking the law, is the government of the colonists of Canada.

In Delgamuukw-Gisdaywa vs. The Queen, a Canadian Supreme Court acknowledged that the Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; en people, represented by their hereditary chiefs, had never surrendered the title, maintained jurisdiction over their undisclosed lands, and that they should consent to any project that crosses its territory The RCMP also violated The United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (DNUDPI) when he forcibly eliminated the matriarchs of Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; in their ancestral lands.

Canada continues to be duplicitous. The hereditary leaders of Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; en were ready to meet with the colonists' government. Government Officers taken out In the last minute.

It is not the Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; in or other First Nations who hurt Canada. It is the government of the settlers and their agents that are causing all this damage and expense. As the hereditary chief Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; in court set, "There is a difference between inconvenience and injustice … Do not confuse one with the other."

Trudeau and other Canadian leaders speak of reconciliation, but refuse to honor the indigenous sovereign title, human rights and international law. They talk about the transition away from fossil fuels that cause climate change, but they are still in bed with large amounts of oil and use the RCMP to enforce its construction, brutalizing indigenous peoples and representing unnecessary risks to their land and water in the process.

It is time for the Canadian government and the large oil corporations they are supporting to take responsibility for the damage they are inflicting on First Nations, as well as Canadian citizens.

The indigenous peoples of the Earth have become the conscience of humanity. In this terrible season, it's time to listen to them.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.