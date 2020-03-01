It is time to consider flood insurance in the midst of climate warming – Up News Info

With warmer and sunny days, melted snow comes and the reminder that high water could be a problem.

Flood forecasters say there is an extremely high chance of large floods in the twin cities and northern Minnesota.

Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak warns about how our rainiest year in 2019 can affect us this year.

"If we ended up having a fresh march and a month of April without much rainfall, we could still escape relatively unscathed, but at this point your guard must be up," said Augustyniak.

According to the insurance agent of the Minnesota Insurance Federation, Mark Kulda, if you do not have flood insurance, your homeowner's insurance does not cover flooding.

He also says that flood insurance prices can vary from a few hundred dollars to several thousand dollars a year.

"The good news about the flood insurance program is that all rates are standardized and everything is completely based on the area you are in and how much coverage you want," Kulda said.

If you are considering insurance, Kulda recommends starting by visiting floodsmart.gov.

This is where you can write your address on the website and it will show a map of the flood plane, so you can find out what area you are in.

Kulda says that all flood insurance is sold through FEMA, the national flood insurance program, and that he does not need to live in a flood plane to buy it.

If you plan to buy, there is a 30-day waiting period between when you buy a policy and the effective date.

Then the time to decide is now.