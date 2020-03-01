It is a wrapper for the Laxmmi pump by Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani

We will, it is another film wrapped for Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani. His horror comedy, Laxmmi Bomb, which was filmed for a while, is now complete.

Currently, Kiara is filming in Jaipur for her next movie Bhool Bhulaiayaa 2 and was not there for the climax shooting of Laxmmi Bomb. However, he again published a closing image of the Laxmmi Bomb sets, which was originally published by producer Shabina Khan on social networks. Akshay can be seen standing with his team doing a perfect pose while they finish filming.

In his post, Shabina wrote: "It's a summary of Laxmmi Bomb. I missed you, Kiara Advani. See you in theaters on 22: 05: 2020."

Since the remake was announced with Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani, he had created a loud buzz. In addition, Akshay's first glimpse of the film in which he is wrapped in a sari also went viral. Recently, a climactic scene in the film also went viral on social media.

Akshay will be seen playing the role of a transgender in Laxmmi Bomb, directed by Raghava Lawrence and is a new version of the southern film Muni 2: Kanchana.

Filming began in April 2019 and is scheduled to hit theaters on May 22, 2020. The film also stars Tusshar Kapoor, Sharad Kelkar, Ashwini Kalsekar and Tarun Arora.

