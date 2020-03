Israel prepares to hold its third election in a year on Monday.

The vote will be the first since the announcement of a US plan for the Middle East that has been flatly rejected by the Palestinians.

They say that neither of the two main candidates has a Palestinian state on their agenda, and they are competing to further remove their rights.

Nida Ibrahim of Al Jazeera reports from the occupied West Bank.