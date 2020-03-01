Isaiah Simmons dominated the NFL Combine, and Twitter is amazed

If hearing about the legend of Isaiah Simmons, Clemson's defender of everything, is not enough to leave an impression, then watching his performance in the NFL Combine on Saturday should be the trick.

Simmons' university career included a national championship and a winning streak of 29 games. He lined up at all levels for the defense of the Tigers in 2019.

Isaiah Simmons by lineup for Clemson in 2019:

* Security: 218 brooches

* CB slot: 286 snapshots

* OLB: 160 snapshots

* ILB / MLB: 120 snapshots

* CB perimeter: 17 snapshots He rushed the passer 71 times and had * 7 * catches. The most versatile player in the 2020 NFL Draft. – Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 18, 2020

In the Combine, Simmons was measured at 6-4 and 238 pounds. He then took a 39-inch vertical jump and followed with a run of 4.39 seconds and 40 yards.

2020 NFL COMBINE:

Twitter left after that.

I've been watching the combine every year on TV since I was a child and it still gives me the chills when I see a moment like Isaiah Simmons' 4.39. That's why the draft is the best. – Mike Renner (@PFF_Mike) March 1, 2020

Some wonder if Simmons is even human.

#Clemson LB Isaiah Simmons 6-4 (93rd percentile)

39 "vert (92nd percentile)

11’0 "wide (98th percentile)

4.39 40 yards (99th percentile) This is the best defender on Earth pic.twitter.com/uXboqqGT0Z – Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) March 1, 2020

Isaiah Simmons, Avenger, Clemson

6-4, 238 4.39 40

39 inch vert

11 feet wide – Jon Ledyard (@LedyardNFLDraft) March 1, 2020

Simmons will be the fastest player on the field in many of his games. These comparisons put into perspective how impressive your Combine performance really was.

Isaiah Simmons ran 40 times faster than the following high-profile open receiver draft prospects: -Justin Jefferson, LSU

-Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

-Jalen Reagor, TCU

-Brandon Aiyuk, Arizona

-CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma – Orange and White (@orangeandwhite) March 1, 2020

His first attempt in the 40s was so good that he didn't even run a second time.

The genetic monster LB Isaiah Simmons ran a 4.39 40 on his first attempt and did not run a second time. Why? "Once you go to the moon, I don't know if it is necessary to return. 4.39 ??? !!! That card looks good in the recruiting room,quot; – @MoveTheStickspic.twitter.com/PSvKpEwHb4 – Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) March 1, 2020

If you can compare Simmons with anyone, maybe it's the Chargers All-Pro safety Derwin James.

How did you feel today with your performance, Isaiah?

In case you have forgotten how good Simmons is in the field. . .

🔥 An absolutely disgusting Joe Burrow RAN AWAY from 4.39 40 LB Isaiah Simmons for a first attempt at the National Championship 💨 pic.twitter.com/bg2kKViWph – Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) March 1, 2020

Some of those #Clemson The highlight of Isaiah Simmons after he timed that evil 4.39 40-yard board. It goes without saying that you can see the sick closing speed for a linebacker / safety of 6-3 238 pounds. I have to believe #Lions It will take a look at # 3 in general. pic.twitter.com/VvnG3YJcx4 – Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) March 1, 2020

How high in the draft can it rise? The Lions in No. 3 appear to be the first, but the Giants are desperate for defensive players and will be in No. 4.

Isaiah Simmons should not go below the fourth general position. I just say 🤔😳 – Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) March 1, 2020

Some mock drafts predict a career of quarterbacks and offensive linemen in the top 10, which would allow the Raiders to take it out with the 12th pick.

After Simmons' performance on Saturday, it seems more likely that the Raiders have to swap selections 12 and 19 to move up if they want Simmons to be their boy.