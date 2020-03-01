Isaiah Simmons dominated the NFL Combine, and Twitter is amazed

If hearing about the legend of Isaiah Simmons, Clemson's defender of everything, is not enough to leave an impression, then watching his performance in the NFL Combine on Saturday should be the trick.

Simmons' university career included a national championship and a winning streak of 29 games. He lined up at all levels for the defense of the Tigers in 2019.

In the Combine, Simmons was measured at 6-4 and 238 pounds. He then took a 39-inch vertical jump and followed with a run of 4.39 seconds and 40 yards.

2020 NFL COMBINE:
Results Tracker | The best 40 times | TV schedule

Twitter left after that.

Some wonder if Simmons is even human.

Simmons will be the fastest player on the field in many of his games. These comparisons put into perspective how impressive your Combine performance really was.

His first attempt in the 40s was so good that he didn't even run a second time.

If you can compare Simmons with anyone, maybe it's the Chargers All-Pro safety Derwin James.

How did you feel today with your performance, Isaiah?

In case you have forgotten how good Simmons is in the field. . .

How high in the draft can it rise? The Lions in No. 3 appear to be the first, but the Giants are desperate for defensive players and will be in No. 4.

Some mock drafts predict a career of quarterbacks and offensive linemen in the top 10, which would allow the Raiders to take it out with the 12th pick.

After Simmons' performance on Saturday, it seems more likely that the Raiders have to swap selections 12 and 19 to move up if they want Simmons to be their boy.

