Is the European Union facing a new refugee crisis? The | Syria

Turkey and the European Union are in a new course of collision due to the millions of refugees and war migrants they are taking care of.

Tens of thousands, mostly Syrians exiled in Turkey, are heading towards the borders with Bulgaria and Greece.

That was after Turkey eased border controls after the murder of 34 Turkish soldiers in an air strike in Idlib, the last Syrian province controlled by the rebels.

Turkey's president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has long threatened to open what he calls the "refugee floodgates,quot; if European allies do not provide more support in Syria.

Erdogan has accused the EU of not fulfilling its promises in an agreement to send billions of dollars in exchange for housing Syrian refugees.

Do EU leaders have the political will to address the possible influx of refugees?

Presenter: Nick clark

Guests:

Gerald Knaus – Founding President of the expert group of the European Stability Initiative

Marianna Karakoulaki – Researcher on violence and borders at the University of Birmingham

Sanj Srikanthan – Executive Director of Shelterbox, an international disaster relief charity working in Syria

Source: Al Jazeera News