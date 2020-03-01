Inter Milan refused to play Juventus, says president of Serie A | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLbd21e60b766a559399e134e4a3adee8911% %MINIFYHTMLbd21e60b766a559399e134e4a3adee8912%

Inter is surprised by the accusation of the league and insists that the health of players, officials and fans is their priority.







%MINIFYHTMLbd21e60b766a559399e134e4a3adee8913% %MINIFYHTMLbd21e60b766a559399e134e4a3adee8914%

%MINIFYHTMLbd21e60b766a559399e134e4a3adee8915% %MINIFYHTMLbd21e60b766a559399e134e4a3adee8916%

Series A president Paolo Dal Pino says that Inter Milan refused to play the postponed weekend game against Juventus on Monday with the doors open to the public.

Five Serie A games to be held this weekend, including Juventus vs. Inter, were postponed on Saturday due to the coronavirus and have been rescheduled for May 13.

It is said that the Milan club is surprised by Dal Pino's accusation that they refused to play the game and insist that the health of their players, club officials and followers is their priority.

Inter also considered that a Monday game against Juventus would not allow its players to recover for the second leg of the Italian Cup semifinal on Thursday against Napoli in Naples. Juventus will face Milan in Turin in the other semifinal on Wednesday.

In an interview with La Gazzetta dello SportInter CEO, Beppe Marotta, said the decision to reschedule the game had "distorted,quot; the list of games and insisted that playing behind closed doors was no longer a viable option.

1:33 FIFA President Gianni Infantino says the organization will not take the threat of the coronavirus lightly. FIFA President Gianni Infantino says the organization will not take the threat of the coronavirus lightly.

But Dal Pino says that Inter was offered the opportunity to play the game in front of a crowd, something he said he rejected.

"On Friday, CEO Luigi De Siervo and I proposed to Inter to move the game against Juventus on Monday night to play it with the doors open," Dal Pino said by the Italian news agency ANSA.

"Inter categorically refused to take the field, assume their responsibilities and not talk about unsportsmanlike situations or a distorted championship."

Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta fears Series A won't end

Dal Pino added: "Marotta represents the needs of Inter, I protect the general interests of the entire Series A, which unfortunately suffers daily conflicts of interest related to each team."

"I have to promote Italian football and its image in the world, so transmitting games in empty stadiums would have been a terrible business card for the country."

0:56 Carlo Ancelotti admitted this week that he is concerned about the spread of the coronavirus in Italy, but says Everton is following medical advice on the matter. Carlo Ancelotti admitted this week that he is concerned about the spread of the coronavirus in Italy, but says Everton is following medical advice on the matter.

"The decision was mine, but the clubs involved were contacted by phone, so we know everyone had difficult positions to reconcile."

"We act with a sense of responsibility to protect fans and the rights of everyone to attend the games, including the needs of broadcasters to transmit images of complete stands. I invite everyone to think of this as Series A, not as individual clubs. " ".

Italy is the country most affected by the coronavirus in Europe with more than 1,100 cases and 29 deaths. Eleven cities in the north of the country are currently locked up.