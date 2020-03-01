Inside the rebirth of Amanda Knox and the Star Wars themed wedding

Amanda Knox She is a married woman.

The marriage of 32 years. Christopher Robinson on Saturday, February 29, E! The news can confirm. Held at Elks Lodge in Burien, Washington, the festivities began in the afternoon, with around 100 guests attending the discrete DIY meeting.

"The boyfriend and his friends spent the day getting ready," a source tells E! News. "They brought a barrel of beer, ice, popcorn, potato salad and french fries. They also had a Pompeii wood-fired pizza oven on the back to make personal pizzas. There were bows of golden, silver and white balloons and many people they wore shiny gold suits to go with the theme of color. "

While some wore Renaissance and medieval costumes, according to the source, others chose Star Wars costumes On the other hand, the bride had a combination of both. "He had his hair in two bows like Princess Leia and was wearing a yellow suit," the source adds. "It was a fun afternoon and evening and a great costume party." The guests drank Bloody Marys while dancing all night. "At the end of the night," the source shares, "Amanda and Christopher left with a group of friends to continue the party at home."