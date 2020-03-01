Inside the rebirth of Amanda Knox and the Star Wars themed wedding

Instagram / Amanda Knox
Amanda Knox She is a married woman.
The marriage of 32 years. Christopher Robinson on Saturday, February 29, E! The news can confirm. Held at Elks Lodge in Burien, Washington, the festivities began in the afternoon, with around 100 guests attending the discrete DIY meeting.
"The boyfriend and his friends spent the day getting ready," a source tells E! News. "They brought a barrel of beer, ice, popcorn, potato salad and french fries. They also had a Pompeii wood-fired pizza oven on the back to make personal pizzas. There were bows of golden, silver and white balloons and many people they wore shiny gold suits to go with the theme of color. "
While some wore Renaissance and medieval costumes, according to the source, others chose Star Wars costumes On the other hand, the bride had a combination of both. "He had his hair in two bows like Princess Leia and was wearing a yellow suit," the source adds. "It was a fun afternoon and evening and a great costume party." The guests drank Bloody Marys while dancing all night. "At the end of the night," the source shares, "Amanda and Christopher left with a group of friends to continue the party at home."
This technically marked the second time the couple said "Yes, I want." According to your marriage certificate obtained by E! News, Knox and Robinson were legally married on December 1, 2018, just two weeks after their November 2018 proposal. However, the bridal news did not arrive until August 2019.
"We presented documents to marry legally in December last year to simplify our taxes and insurance," Knox said in a press release at the time. "But we have not yet celebrated our wedding with our loved ones. Frankly, this is nobody's business but ours, and it should not be more shocking than the fact that we have been living together for years."
According to the couple's website, Knox and Robinson met in the spring of 2015, about a month after she was exonerated in the case of her roommate's murder Meredith Kercher. However, Knox and Robinson did not have their first "date,quot; until New Year's Eve of that year, when Robinson organized a board game party in his apartment.
According to the website, the two enjoy various activities together, which include "cat paternity, art creation and narratives, changing the chemical properties of food by applying heat and acid, swing dances and travel."
Robinson graduated from MFA at Boston University and Hunter College. He is also co-author of the book. Encyclopedist War With Gavin Kovite and is a producer and writer of The truth about the real crime Podcast together with Knox. In addition to working on the podcast, Knox is a public speaker and author of Waiting to be heard.