Inside the love story of Amanda Knox and her husband Christopher Robinson

At a glance, everything is normal about Amanda Knox.
The beloved pet cat, the photos of coffee on Instagram, the bearded husband, the disappointment for Andrew Yang leaving the presidential race, everything shouts "young woman doing her thing in Seattle!"
Much of what came before, of course, was the closest thing to a nightmare, it got worse because it was real life. Five years ago, the highest court in Italy abandoned Knox's sentence once and for all in the murder of a British student in 2007. Meredith Kercher, a crime that caused Knox to spend four years in an Italian prison, insisting he was innocent.
Now 32, Knox has worked to set his own record, while becoming a defender of the unjustly convicted and those who seek to rebuild their lives after serving a sentence or being publicly embarrassed. These days she also presents the podcast The truth about the truth Crime in collaboration with Sundance TV.
Knox also, by the way, comes from her second wedding, having closed the deal with her husband for more than a year, Christopher Robinson, on Saturday.
The couple first married On December 7, 2018, and despite all the attention Knox still receives, it was further proof that famous people can save things for them if they wish. In fact, Knox did a good job about it, people were a little surprised and dismayed when they discovered that last summer they were already married.
On July 19, Knox announced that she and Robinson were getting married and that they had launched a registration website through which people could donate money to help pay for the space wedding of their dreams, to be held on the 29th of February. They could even choose which part of the wedding (food, bar, flowers, etc.) to contribute, if they wish.
"Let's be honest, we don't need anything else. So, please, no gifts and no pressure. But if you feel so inclined, we welcome you to the best party for our family and friends," they wrote on the site. . "Instead of a traditional registration, we are accepting donations for the cost of the wedding. Everyone who donates will receive a signed and limited edition copy of The Cardio Tesseract, our joint book of love poems, from Alephactory Press. Or if you if you have any service to offer, advice or warm wishes, we will also take it. "
Robinson had proposed with a piece of meteorite ("I don't have a ring but I have a big rock,quot;) in November 2018, so the space issue was certainly verified.
However, a subsequent search for records was also conducted confirming that the couple had already been married for more than six months. The violent reaction against what seemed to some to be a subterfuge led the couple to clarify their intentions.
"We presented documents to legally marry in December last year to simplify our taxes and insurance," they said in a statement in August. Your February wedding would be a party "with our loved ones."
At the same time, Knox and Robinson had stated that they used their own savings for the wedding on a trip to Modena, Italy, in 2018, where Knox spoke at a criminal justice conference, but the Innocence Project of Italy confirmed that they paid for the expenses of the couple's trip. The duo reiterated that they still paid a lot from their pocket, for security and so on. (Knox thanked the IIP on Instagram last year for being "incredibly friendly and welcoming,quot;).
"For those who hate us all day, they have been fooled by the machine of outrage," Knox tweeted. "You gave the tabloids that benefit by making you mad at things that don't matter. Our wedding will be crazy, fun and dishonest if necessary, but in the grand scheme of things, it doesn't matter."
After all, she is used to being misunderstood.
Knox spent years living with the widespread assumption that he had killed his roommate while studying abroad in Peruglia, Italy, in 2007. Kercher, a 20-year-old student from the University of Leeds, was found stabbed in the flat that I was sharing. with Knox on November 2.
There was a hasty investigation amidst a morbid and massive fascination with the case that was first driven by the British tabloid press, but which easily took over American headlines and television news. Knox and her boyfriend at that time, Raffaele Sollecito, were arrested four days later and charged with murder and sexual violence. Also Rudy Guede, whom Kercher had met through his neighbors on the ground floor, who admitted to having been playing but not having sex with Kercher on the night of November 1, and claims he was attacked while he was in the bathroom. While there, he heard Knox's voice, he said. Guede, an immigrant from Ivory Coast, originally told police he fled the bloody scene because he was terrified and took the first train that was going anywhere. It turned out to be Germany, where he was finally arrested.
However, the police discovered that Guede returned to his place, washed and left again. Then he went dancing on the night of November 2, hours after Kercher's body was found, and went to Germany in the early hours of November 3.
Guede was convicted in 2008 for sexually assaulting and killing Kercher while "acting with others,quot; and was sentenced to 30 years in prison, where he remains today, while continuing to insist that he is innocent. Knox and Sollecito were convicted of murder and of committing sexual violence in December 2009, but were released two years later when their sentences were overturned on appeal. (Guede's sentence was reduced to 16 years on appeal in 2010.) Another court dismissed the acquittal and ordered a second trial.
Knox returned to his home state of Washington, where he was once only a regular student at the University of Washington, as quickly as possible. She remained where Italian prosecutors returned to judge her and Sollecito, who was arrested, and were sentenced again in 2014. Knox was sentenced in absentia to 28 years in prison.
But on March 27, 2015, the country's superior court definitively annulled the conviction, making it possible for Knox to step on the country again one day without being arrested. Until three months later, when she was accused of slandering the police for testifying that investigators forced her to accuse Guede of killing Kercher.
"International attention to the factual case resulted in the investigation experiencing a sudden acceleration," the superior court determined in its 2015 ruling, noting that the police could probably have reached a more definitive version of what happened if they had not made so many false steps, helped and encouraged by salacious tabloids in the case, along the way.
Knox, meanwhile, returned to school at the University of Washington and graduated in 2014, writing a book about his experience:Waiting to be heard: a memory—along the way, all while waiting for his name to be erased in Italy. "It seems incredible to me that, despite the absolute lack of evidence that connects me to this murder, I am still being judged based on unrealistic and irrational expectations about how a young woman would react to a horrible situation," he told CNN Chris Cuomo in 2013 while promoting his book.
In 2016 he participated in the Netflix documentary. Amanda Knox, which probed the rush to the trial and media hysteria that plagued Kercher's murder investigation from the beginning.
And, ultimately, Knox determined that he should put his experience into positive use, helping others who have been victims of a criminal justice system that does not always give real justice special importance.
"As many people think I'm used to talking about this, and the fact that it still bothers me is good, because otherwise I couldn't convey it honestly," Knox said in 2018 in Vice & # 39; s The Scarlet Letter Reports, a five-part series of Facebook Watch that featured on women who had been vilified.
Upon his return to school, Knox dated UW musician and student James Terrano. On the way he reconnected with the Seattle musician Colin Sutherland, whom he had known since childhood, and they got engaged briefly in 2015. But later that year he met Robinson, a poet and author, at a local book presentation party, and that was it. They moved together in August 2016.
"We've been waiting for the big day for a while, and now that it's arrived, it's easy to feel physically and emotionally overwhelmed," he wrote in an opinion piece to Westside Seattle about the momentous combination of his things.
Knox later wrote: "It's been four and a half years since I returned to Seattle from Italy. Until recently, those years were a nightmare on a roller coaster of unresolved legal drama. I didn't feel resolved, as hard as I tried. I graduated from university, undertook a professional career, fell in love, fell in love again and again, all this in the time it took the Italian legal system to follow its course, and in its wake, to recover.
Instagram / Amanda Knox
Knox made the conscious decision to make his Instagram account public in 2017, knowing that it was a risky option, considering that he was letting world opinion on her enter a space where he could see her at any time, if he decided to look. And almost everyone looks.
She reflected on that election in a Medium publication in 2019 on the eve of the conference in Modena, and wrote: "I just wanted to have what everyone else around me had, the freedom to scream in the wind and say: & # 39; Here I am! & # 39; The freedom to start an unexpected conversation with a friendly digital stranger.I have it now, but for me, it comes with the cost of absorbing insults and hate and feeding my life on the content machine that seems to be hungry endlessly, especially now that I'm going back to Italy. "
His trip to Modena last June with Robinson was the first time he returned to the country since 2011 and had just left prison.
"I know that many people think that I am bad, that I do not belong to this place," he said in an emotional speech during a panel called "Trial by Media." "Some have even claimed that just by being here, by my presence, I am traumatizing the Kercher family again and desecrating Meredith's memory. They are wrong." (Kercher's family has repeatedly expressed his sadness and dissatisfaction with this saga of more than a decade that everything was done about Knox, when his daughter was the one who really lost everything.)
Although he expressed some feelings of restlessness in the days leading up to the trip, Knox and Robinson made a rather pleasant holiday of their time abroad, seeing some places in Modena and then heading to the French Riviera to relax.
"After the event in Modena, Chris and I took a few days off to clear our heads and shake our pain in the French Riviera," Knox told his tens of thousands of Instagram followers on his return. "We ate well, we exercised and read / wrote poems. Here we have reached the top of a strenuous walk that made us fight."
Robinson seems to be Knox's number one fan wherever they go, his Instagram is full of photos of his life together in Seattle.
They have matching tattoos and are parents of several babies of feline skins, and both dig science fiction and philosophize about time, space and the future, hence their desire for a themed wedding on February 29 every four years.
"I was probably the only person at the party who really didn't know who he was," Robinson said. Persons in 2017 about meeting Knox. "I knew (about) Italy and some legal things and something that shouldn't have happened. But I really didn't know its history."
They met again so Knox could interview him and his co-author about a book they wrote, Encyclopedist Warand "they drank whiskey and looked Star trek," he remembered.
"When we shook hands goodbye, he said: & # 39; I think you're someone you should be friends with & # 39;" Knox recalled.
Reflecting on The Scarlet Letter Reports On the fact that anonymity was no longer an option for her, Knox said it had been difficult to cultivate any kind of relationship, friendly or romantic, because she could never be sure of a person's intentions.
"I couldn't be sure that someone who made friends with me didn't do it to get to me," he said. "For me, I think the most drastic challenge was finding love and feeling that someone loved me for me. What I had to do was juggle being Amanda Knox in the tabloids and Amanda Knox, the right person who did her thing and I lived his life, so yes, I went and got a job … yes, I even made a friend in poetry class and, yes, I even finally fell in love, but I couldn't do those things if I didn't accept what had happened to me as part of who it was. "
In any case, her experience, including the loss of her physical freedom for four years, made her appreciate much more everything that is called normal. And a look at his Instagram tells you that he enjoys the simple pleasures of life.
"There is a joy in it that I think seems surprising given the way it appears in the documentary (from Netflix)," Robinson also said. Persons. "When something matters and worries about it, not only does it let it pass. She puts her foot on the ground and defends what she thinks is fair. But just because she is that person does not mean that we do not either." We dance in the kitchen while preparing dinner. We had a lot of fun together, and we let that fantasy take us. "
In fact, he took them to the altar twice.
