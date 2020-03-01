Inside the love story of Amanda Knox and her husband Christopher Robinson

At a glance, everything is normal about Amanda Knox.

The beloved pet cat, the photos of coffee on Instagram, the bearded husband, the disappointment for Andrew Yang leaving the presidential race, everything shouts "young woman doing her thing in Seattle!"

Much of what came before, of course, was the closest thing to a nightmare, it got worse because it was real life. Five years ago, the highest court in Italy abandoned Knox's sentence once and for all in the murder of a British student in 2007. Meredith Kercher, a crime that caused Knox to spend four years in an Italian prison, insisting he was innocent.

Now 32, Knox has worked to set his own record, while becoming a defender of the unjustly convicted and those who seek to rebuild their lives after serving a sentence or being publicly embarrassed. These days she also presents the podcast The truth about the truth Crime in collaboration with Sundance TV.

Knox also, by the way, comes from her second wedding, having closed the deal with her husband for more than a year, Christopher Robinson, on Saturday.

The couple first married On December 7, 2018, and despite all the attention Knox still receives, it was further proof that famous people can save things for them if they wish. In fact, Knox did a good job about it, people were a little surprised and dismayed when they discovered that last summer they were already married.