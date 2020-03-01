In Trump's words: praise for the Taliban and optimism about the coronavirus

He joked that he had scheduled the firm to present the news to the CPAC.

"You know, we programmed it for CPAC because what better place?" he said. "But we salute those who gave their lives and we greet all those incredible people," he continued. “And after years of rebuilding foreign nations, we are finally rebuilding our nation and taking care of our own American citizens! It's time, right? Is the time."

%MINIFYHTMLb68581ca88b69a0494f78028071615a411% %MINIFYHTMLb68581ca88b69a0494f78028071615a412%

On the coronavirus, Mr. Trump at the press conference initially said that the Mexican border could be a port of entry for infected people and that he had the power to limit access.

"Yes, we are thinking of the southern border," he said. "We have received a lot of power on the southern border in the last years of the courts, but we are seeing it very strongly."

Minutes later, he contradicted himself.

"But at this time, that is not a limit in what we are talking about here," he said at the press conference about the coronavirus. “This is not a border that seems to be a big problem at the moment. We hope we don't have to do that. "

At the press conference, he was asked about the comments he had made on Friday when he denounced the Democrats, describing the concerns they had expressed about the administration's virus preparations as "his new deception,quot; after Russia's investigation and Then the accusation.

"The deception refers to the action they take to try to attribute this to someone because we have done a good job, the deception is in them," Trump said. "I am not talking about what is happening here; I am talking about what they are doing. That is the deception, it is only a continuation of the deception, be it the destitution deception or the deception of Russia, Russia or Russia. This is what I speak. "

"This is very serious." He again accused the Democrats of criticizing federal health workers, who, he said, "have done such an incredible job."

"And I don't like it when they criticize these people, and that's the hoax," Trump said. "That's what I'm talking about."

Michael Levenson contributed with the reporting.