In pictures: refugees flow to Greece when Turkey opens doors

Thousands of refugees and migrants emerged from the western border of Turkey on Sunday trying to enter Greece by land and sea after Turkey said its borders were open to those wishing to reach Europe.

Turkey's decision to ease border restrictions came in the midst of deadly fighting during a Russian-backed Syrian government offensive in Idlib province in northwestern Syria.

%MINIFYHTMLd581ed0bbf3694dd0305053bd6c51bf111% %MINIFYHTMLd581ed0bbf3694dd0305053bd6c51bf112%

Dozens of Turkish troops have died and almost one million Syrian civilians have fled the fight towards Turkey.

The decision of the president of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, to open his country's borders with Europe fulfilled the long-standing threat of allowing refugees to enter the continent.

His announcement marked a dramatic departure from the previous containment policy, an apparent attempt to pressure Europe to offer Turkey more support to deal with the consequences of the Syrian war in the south.