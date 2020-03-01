In Center of Taliban Deal, a US envoy. UU. That made it personal

In September, just when Khalilzad was about to finalize his agreement, Trump abruptly suspended the talks. Publicly, the president cited the continued attacks by the Taliban. But part of the reason seemed to be the Taliban's refusal to accept their great gesture of a meeting at Camp David before a withdrawal of US troops was announced.

"Zal and his team really fought, after the September decision to interrupt Taliban talks, on how to keep it with life support," said Dan Feldman, who served as a special representative in Afghanistan and Pakistan under President Barack Obama.

%MINIFYHTML2dd80a2d23f815833ac1afed366c89e711% %MINIFYHTML2dd80a2d23f815833ac1afed366c89e712%

"Many would have been tempted to leave at that time, feeling that more than a year of hard work was thrown overboard," said Dobbins, who had been sent from President Bush in Afghanistan. "His ability to keep it and persuade the Taliban to grant some additional concessions was a real credit."

Robert C. O'Brien, the White House national security adviser, helped reestablish the talks. He took that position in the tumultuous stretch when negotiations were suspended and John R. Bolton, who had advocated against the agreement, was fired.

In an interview on Sunday, Mr. O & # 39; Brien said that he and Mr. Khalilzad were close together after working together in several hostage release efforts over the years.

"After the negotiations broke down, Secretary Pompeo, Ambassador Khalilzad and I worked together to see if it was possible to get the negotiations back on track, so that the Taliban would show their good faith and want to return to the table." Said O & # 39; Brien. "I think those efforts were successful, and we finally got an agreement."

In addition to the withdrawal of US troops, that agreement also ensures the end of terrorist sanctuaries in Afghanistan and the start of negotiations between Afghan parties on a government that shares power, something that could end the insurgency altogether.