Ilhan Omar will join Bernie Sanders in the elementary eve rally

– Senator Bernie Sanders has published more information about his concentration on the eve of the Primary scheduled for San Pablo before the first presidential primaries of the state since 1992.

On Sunday, the campaign said Rep. Ilhan Omar will join Sanders in St. Paul on Monday for the "Get Out The Vote,quot; concert rally. The concert will also feature a performance by Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats.

Fifteen states will cast their vote on March 3, a day that can make or break the chances of a candidate winning the nomination.

The event is scheduled for Saint Paul Rivercentre at 6:30 p.m. Monday. Tickets are not required, but an RSVP is recommended.