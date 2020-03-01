I watched Mike Trout hit a damn golf ball towards Pluto, why not?

Spring training is only a few weeks old, but Mike Trout's swing is fit mid-season.

Well, one of his swings, at least.

On Sunday, the Twitter user of the Angels posted a video of the gardener absolutely demolishing a golf ball in what appears to be a Top Golf location. Trout crushed the ball and watched it sail well into the night, as if it were a boring baseball routine in a May homer swing.

MORE: MLB hit the TV broadcast shake before the 2020 season

Of course, the world of baseball is always dazzled and encapsulated by the Feats of Trout. Here is a small sample of what the Twitter machine, more hungry than ever for Trout's content, thought of the unit:

Really, apparently there is nothing that the gardener hypocrisy Do in life. He is the best baseball player, in an arc to be one of the best players, if not the best of all time, that makes worldly things seem absurd and vice versa. So here is a brief list of things we would love Trout to do next:

  • Play Texas Hold & # 39; Em without limit
  • Conquer an "American Ninja Warrior,quot; course
  • Play only Mario Kart 64, Rainbow Road
  • Walk on the moon
  • Play a Marvel superhero
  • Fist Batman Fight
  • File your taxes
  • Win a world series

Well, if nothing else, Trout would give Happy Gilmore a run for his money. After all, he accomplished this feat no more than an hour ago.

