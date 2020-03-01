I watched Mike Trout hit a damn golf ball towards Pluto, why not?

Spring training is only a few weeks old, but Mike Trout's swing is fit mid-season.

Well, one of his swings, at least.

On Sunday, the Twitter user of the Angels posted a video of the gardener absolutely demolishing a golf ball in what appears to be a Top Golf location. Trout crushed the ball and watched it sail well into the night, as if it were a boring baseball routine in a May homer swing.

Of course, the world of baseball is always dazzled and encapsulated by the Feats of Trout. Here is a small sample of what the Twitter machine, more hungry than ever for Trout's content, thought of the unit:

There was a small part of me that hoped that if you handed Trout a golf ball and a club, he would just stare at it because he was too far from the area for him to swing https://t.co/1xW7rWIAZW – Jeremy Frank (@MLBRandomStats) March 2, 2020

Seeing Trout crush that golf ball in Top Golf appears as 50 times in my timeline makes me very happy – MH Mock (@mockinyou) March 2, 2020

I can't stop thinking about Mike Trout hitting a golf ball now wow what was that hahaha – Jessica Kleinschmidt (@KleinschmidtJD) March 2, 2020

the best part of this video is Trout's smile before hitting the ball like "you want to see me hit this ball to the moon? haha ​​it's fine if you insist !! and then BOOM and then,quot; haha ​​I did it guys, I hit the ball to another dimension, don't bother me! " pic.twitter.com/86s6rxkQK5 – Céspedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) March 2, 2020

Really, apparently there is nothing that the gardener hypocrisy Do in life. He is the best baseball player, in an arc to be one of the best players, if not the best of all time, that makes worldly things seem absurd and vice versa. So here is a brief list of things we would love Trout to do next:

Play Texas Hold & # 39; Em without limit

Conquer an "American Ninja Warrior,quot; course

Play only Mario Kart 64, Rainbow Road

Walk on the moon

Play a Marvel superhero

Fist Batman Fight

File your taxes

Win a world series

Well, if nothing else, Trout would give Happy Gilmore a run for his money. After all, he accomplished this feat no more than an hour ago.