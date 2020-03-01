How the coronavirus outbreak is affecting the global economy | Coronavirus outbreak

It was a blunt year for China. A trade war with the United States allowed its economy to expand at the slowest pace in 30 years.

And economists estimate that 4 million jobs could have been lost in 2019. This year is already being defined by the outbreak of the coronavirus that has killed thousands and infected thousands more, slowing China's economy.

%MINIFYHTMLf55f3edb67cbe7cb2735f94d896ff35b11% %MINIFYHTMLf55f3edb67cbe7cb2735f94d896ff35b12%

Economists polled by Reuters expect China's growth rate to fall to 4.5 percent in the first quarter of this year from 6 percent in the previous quarter. That would be the slowest pace since the financial crisis.

With much of the country blocked, the virus could affect up to 42 percent of China's economy, according to Standard Chartered.

According to Standard and Poor & # 39; s, companies may have difficulty making loan payments that lead to an increase in what is called delinquent loans of $ 1.1 billion. Chinese airlines have been forced to land planes and are expected to lose $ 12.8 billion in revenue.

Globally, the airline industry will lose $ 29 billion, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA) And the effect of COVID-19 is being felt regionally.

"Well, as you know, 15 to 20 years ago, China was already known as & # 39; the world's factory & # 39 ;, so what we have seen now is that supply chain supply has been interrupted," Reuben Mondejar, professor of Asian Initiatives. at the IESE Business School, University of Navarra, he tells Al Jazeera.

Argentina needs help to avoid death breach, again

The Argentine economy is expected to contract for the third consecutive year. Inflation is at more than 50 percent and the country is in talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to avoid a default on your debt.

Since the late 1950s, the IMF has granted loans and bailouts to Argentina more than 20 times. But this time he finally admitted what everyone else said: that Argentina's debt is "unsustainable."

The country has debts of more than $ 320 billion. The IMF now says they will have to bear losses in their holdings. And there seems to be a determination in Buenos Aires that they will not accept any new austerity measures.

In fact, the new president Alberto Fernández has frozen prices and raised wages.

Richard Segal, senior analyst at Manulife Asset Management, explains that the situation in Argentina has been stressed for many years.

"The IMF is recognizing what we have understood for a long time, which means that the public debt is unsustainable and must be substantially amortized," says Segal.

Source: Al Jazeera News