How China is using AI and big data to combat the outbreak of coronavirus | China news

Chengdu, China – Sitting at the entrance of the Chengdu East train station, Fu Guobin looked at a screen that showed infrared images of people passing through the doors of the station. As each person entered, a number appeared next to their image that indicated their body temperature.

"This is making my life so much easier," said the station employee while sitting in his cabin. "Before this, I would have to test everyone's temperature with an ear thermometer. And sometimes that doesn't work, I think this new system is much better."

With more than 50,000 people passing through the railway station where Fu works daily, there is enormous pressure to quickly and accurately identify those who may have a fever, one of the main symptoms of the new coronavirus infection that has killed 2,870 People in mainland China.

Thermal scanners, recently installed at train stations in major Chinese cities, are just one of the ways in which authorities use artificial intelligence (AI) and big data to fight the deadly virus, which has now reached others 56 countries since its first appearance. detected in the central Chinese province of Hubei at the end of December last year.

Fu said that until now there was only one instance in which he had to inform health officials about a passenger, a woman from Henan whose fever was 37.9 degrees Celsius.

"After a few minutes, its temperature had not yet dropped. We have an isolation room at our railway station, so we put it in the room and took your travel information, and then alerted the health authorities," he said.

If she carried the virus, the hospital would inform the transport authorities, who in turn would alert each passenger in their car, according to Fu. Authorities can do this because they track each passenger through rules that require people to use their real names to use public transportation.

Now, some companies in China plan to update the temperature detection system to include facial recognition technology. On February 7, the artificial intelligence company Megvii said it was working on a solution that "integrates body detection, face detection and dual detection through infrared cameras and visible light,quot; to help personnel working on airports and train stations "to quickly identify people who have high body temperatures."

The company was responding to a call from the Chinese authorities for new technologies to combat the outbreak.

"Facial recognition and the real name system will help us track those who have been potentially exposed to the virus and effectively curb the spread of the pathogen," Zeng Yixin, deputy director of the National Health Commission of China, told reporters, January 26

"This high level of technology was not available during the SARS outbreak in 2003," he said, referring to another viral outbreak that killed hundreds of people in China. "So we believe that technological development is on our side in the fight against this outbreak."

It could be said that the Chinese government has established the most extensive and sophisticated surveillance system in the world. In addition to the real-name system, which requires people to use government-issued ID cards to buy mobile simulations, get social media accounts, take a train, board a plane or even buy groceries, authorities also track people using about 200 million security cameras installed throughout the country.

Some of these cameras are equipped with facial recognition technology, which allows authorities to track criminal acts, including misdemeanors such as jaywalking. There are reports that the authorities are using this extensive surveillance system to monitor people in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak.

Ren, owner of a restaurant that works in Hubei, the province at the center of the epidemic, said local police showed up at his home in the western province of Sichuan, where he had returned for the Chinese New Year celebrations on the 23rd of January and ordered him to be quarantined. for 14 days That was the same day that the authorities placed Hubei under an unprecedented blockade to prevent the spread of the virus.

Police wrote down their number and said they would call every day to check their temperature.

The next day, Ren, who asked to be identified only by his last name, went to a nearby farm to harvest cabbage and radishes for New Year's Eve dinner. When he arrived, he received a phone call from local authorities telling him to return home immediately.

Ren said he believes local officials had tracked his movements using surveillance cameras installed in his neighborhood.

"I expected them to find out that I had returned to Sichuan from Hubei because all the trains and buses I took require the registration of a real name," Ren told Al Jazeera in a phone call. "What surprised me was the fact that they have surveillance cameras installed in my small neighborhood, and they could be constantly monitoring to make sure I don't leave my house during the 14-day quarantine."

Ren, who said he did not get sick and has now completed the mandatory quarantine, counted at least four CCTV cameras near his home.

Other ways that China is using large data in this outbreak include tracking information about people's movements through their mobile phones and implementing mobile applications that allow users to find out if they have contacted a Coronavirus carrier confirmed.

For example, the China Mobile telecommunications company sent numerous text messages to the media about people confirmed with the virus. These text messages usually include information about a patient's travel history and could be as detailed as the seat in which he or she sat while taking a specific train or even the subway train compartment they boarded at a specific time. In the first days of the outbreak, the media published this information on social networks, which allowed people to find out if they had had close contact with confirmed patients and then quarantined if necessary.

The government has now launched a mobile application called "Close Contact Detector,quot; to allow people to do this. By entering personal identification data, users can scan a QR code to verify if they have been in close contact with someone infected and if they are at greater risk.

Meanwhile, some companies that have called their employees back require them to submit a "travel verification report,quot; produced by telecommunications providers. After sending a message to your provider, a user will automatically receive a message detailing all the cities they visited in the last 14 days and the recommended quarantine time according to the location tracking system.

"We have long believed that large data can help the government to effectively forecast the development of a given epidemic, and to do so, we need to integrate data collection into surveillance," said Dr. Cecile Viboud, a scientist at National Institutes staff. Division of Health of International Epidemiology and Population Studies in the United States. "China has a very complete surveillance system that has proven useful for collecting the necessary data."

This epidemic has given the Chinese government a perfect excuse to extend its mass surveillance system, but this expansive data collection has also created concerns among people who fear that their privacy will be severely compromised by this effort.

"Collecting personal data to control the outbreak must respect the & # 39; rule of minimalism & # 39; and avoid excessive collection," said Qiu Baochang, a Beijing-based lawyer who focuses on the privacy law. "It is incredibly important to ensure that information is not leaked and that all data collected is deleted after use."

Mu, a Chengdu resident who preferred to give a name, said: "I understand the reason behind this decision (track down possible virus carriers) because of this special situation we are going through. But there has to be a limit: every time it is more worrisome the amount of information the government has about us. "