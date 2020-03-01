Honda Classic: Im Sungjae wins when Tommy Fleetwood gets lost | Golf news

%MINIFYHTML85da68814ef1287d2f94e64fc42b380111% %MINIFYHTML85da68814ef1287d2f94e64fc42b380112%





Sungaje Im claimed a unique victory in the Honda Classic

Sungjae Im secured an inaugural victory on the PGA Tour in the Honda Classic, as Tommy Fleetwood was lost shortly after a late mistake.

Im posted a four below 66 on the PGA National Champions Field to finish the week with six less and a free throw from Mackenzie Hughes of Canada, with Tommy Fleetwood one more hit in the third after finding water with his approach to the final hole

Fleetwood started the day with an advantage of a shot and quickly extended his advantage by birdie in his two opening holes, only to lose a foot of 10 feet to save the pair in the sixth and not be able to get on and off a green bunker in the eighth.

Tommy Fleetwood continues to look for an inaugural victory on the PGA Tour

I started three laps, but closed the gap following an opening birdie with three consecutive wins from the third, before canceling a spot in the seventh by punching a six foot foot in the 11th.

The Korean briefly backed down after three places, 12 and bogeying the next, as Hughes exhausted a foot of 30 feet in 11 and left a bunker in 13 to move tied in the lead.

I will move to second place in the FedExCup ranking

I came back with an impressive start blow in 15 to establish an eight-foot birdie and then added another from a similar distance in par 17 17, where Hughes nailed a 50-foot birdie to recover from its previous spectrum hole.

Keeping an advantage of a shot that was headed for par five at the end, I found the bunker with his third shot, but he jumped from the sand three feet and saved the pair to set the club's goal.

PGA Tour Golf Live

Fleetwood caught the edge of the bunker on his way to a bogey in the 13th and moved a few inches away from the water on his way to save the pair in the next, before converting a foot of 25 in the 17th to return within a shot with One hole to play.

The Englishman approached the water on his way to a closing ghost to slide back to four low, with Hughes also finding danger and throwing a shot to score a 71 and finish tied fifth.

Fleetwood mixed three birdies with four bogeys during their final round

Lee Westwood made the last birdie to join Hughes, Byeong Hun An and Daniel Berger, three out of the rhythm, with US Open champion Gary Woodland, a new shot after a final round 67.