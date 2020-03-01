Homeless Identification Project wins the support of the Massachusetts Senate

BOSTON (AP) – A bill that would make it easier for homeless families and young people to obtain state identification cards is making its way through Beacon Hill.

On Thursday, the Massachusetts Senate passed a bill that would require the motor vehicle registrar to present what supporters call a no-load process for homeless people to obtain state IDs.

That process would be free of fees and would accept alternative forms of documentation to prove Massachusetts residence, including information from homeless service providers or other state agencies.

The specific type of documentation would remain in the hands of the registrar.

A study commissioned by the Office of Health and Human Services identified 3,789 unaccompanied homeless youth across the state in 2018.

The bill's sponsor, Democratic Sen. Harriette Chandler, said identifications are essential for everything from opening a bank account and applying for a job to getting a stable home and interacting with the police.

A second bill passed on Thursday by the Senate would change the name of the Commission for the Protection of Persons with Disabilities to the Commission for the Protection of Persons with Disabilities.

Supporters said the bill also allows the commission to streamline its operations and increase protections for people with disabilities.

Both bills now go to the Massachusetts House.