Hit Golden State beat Phoenix with eight players | NBA News

Eight months ago, the Golden State Warriors were trying to force Game 7 in the NBA Finals to seal their destiny as possibly the greatest dynasty in NBA history.

Now the Warriors just try to keep healthy bodies on the court.

With Klay Thompson out for the year and Stephen Curry's return delayed, the battered Warriors were even shorter than usual in an unlikely victory against the Suns on Saturday.

Coach Steve Kerr said before the game that Draymond Green would not play due to pain in his left knee, which meant that the Warriors only had eight players available.















Highlights of the Golden State Warriors trip to the Phoenix Suns in week 19 of the NBA.



However, Eric Paschall scored 25 points, Damion Lee added 20 and the Golden State Warriors broke an losing streak of eight games with a 115-99 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Saturday night.

















Check out the top ten plays on Saturday night in the NBA.



"The joy in that locker room right now, the relief, everyone is smiling, happy and excited," said Warriors coach Steve Kerr. "Our team played hard all year and competed, but sometimes it has been surpassed. So each victory becomes sweeter."

















Curry hoped to play on Sunday, but instead he will practice with the G-League Santa Cruz Warriors on Monday. The team said Curry is still expected to play in March.

On two occasions MVP has played only four games this season after breaking its left hand in a game on October 30.

Golden State lost most of the game, but had a 16-0 record at the end of the third quarter and had a 92-81 lead in the last quarter. Seven warriors had at least 10 points, including Andrew Wiggins, who added 17 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

















Mychal Mulder, who was playing alone in his second NBA game, had 14 points and caught six rebounds. Former Suns player Dragan Bender had 13 points and eight rebounds.

"I loved the way we compete," Kerr said. "We had eight boys and the eight really contributed, they brought energy, enthusiasm. I thought we had a lot of really good individual performances, but more than anything, they all competed for each other, defended like crazy. Very fun night. Great relief."

It was the second loss that scratched the Suns head in two days. Phoenix is ​​still in search of the eighth playoff spot in the Western Conference, but has fallen consecutive games to the humble Detroit and Golden State.

















Suns coach Monty Williams blamed himself, saying he didn't have the team ready to play.

"Two nights in a row, we have been overcome from the point of view of the effort," Williams said. "We certainly don't share the ball. Defensively, we don't protect anyone. We haven't protected anyone in the last two nights."

Devin Booker led the Suns with 21 points. Deandre Ayton had 20 points and nine rebounds.

Booker made a 33-foot triple just before the bell to give the Suns a 65-61 lead at halftime.

