Here's a glimpse of Jayson Tatum's sizzling February, for the numbers

Much has been said about the dominance of Jayson Tatum in recent times, as it has always led to the Celtics, while Kemba Walker has been marginalized and has emerged as a player that many now see as a superstar.

Tatum became the best month of his career, averaging 30.7 points per game and leading the Celtics to a 9-3 record in February.

Here is a closer look at its torrid stretch, by numbers, with a context on what everything means:

He released 49.4 percent from the field and 48.1 percent from 3.

Tatum's average score was impressive in itself, but his efficiency made it even more remarkable. He threw 49.4 percent from the floor and 48.1 percent from a 3-point range, hitting 60 percent or better from the field four times and at least 50 percent from 3 eight times.

His season average is 45 percent from the field and 39.6 percent from 3, and his career averages are 45.7 and 39.8. Tatum's shooting percentages were better in his rookie year, but he only took 10.4 shots per game that year compared to his current clip of 18.7 per night and 20.8 in February.

Killa https://t.co/Nr808PSDCM – Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) March 1, 2020

He reached the free throw line 7.6 times per game.

Most superstars have a gift to reach the free throw line, and Tatum showed that ability in February.

He averaged 7.6 attempts per game, compared with 4.2 in January, 3.6 in December, 4.2 in November and 3.5 in four games in October. His career average is 3.5, and his clip for the season is now up to 4.7 attempts per game.

Against the Los Angeles Lakers, he accumulated 15 attempts from the line, the highest of his career, hit 13 and helped the Celtics achieve a victory on the road.

He only committed 2.1 fouls per game.

Tatum is also thriving on the defensive side. He accumulated 1.3 blocks and 1.2 steals per game in February, constantly using his length and athletics to affect the plays and alter the games.

Despite playing 37.3 minutes per game, he only committed 2.1 fouls per game. He hindered Kawhi Leonard at the end of the game in the Celtics victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Jayson Tatum's last 5 games have been special: 🔥 35.4 PPG

🔥 8.0 RPG

🔥 54.5% 3-PT James Harden and the Rockets below 👀 pic.twitter.com/isH2cxyd88 – ESPN (@espn) February 29, 2020

He averaged 40 points against teams from Los Angeles.

Tatum possibly played his best games of the month, if not his career, against the Clippers and the Lakers. He seemed to relish the challenge of beating Leonard and LeBron James in a duel.

Against the Clippers, he added 39 points in 14 of 23 shots in 48 minutes, while Leonard finished with 28 points in 10 of 27 shots in 46 minutes. Tatum made Leonard work for everything, and Tatum hit a clutch bridge near the end of the regulation, another in overtime, and a key layup in double overtime.

Tatum tied his career against the Lakers with 41 in 12 of 20 shots. James finished with 29 in 9 of 19 shots, and the Lakers won a victory, but Tatum finished with more than six and was the main catalyst for the Celtics.

He is accumulating 24.7 points in wins and 20.4 points in losses this season.

It is not surprising, but it is worth noting, that the Celtics are doing significantly better when Tatum is in his game.

In victories this season, he is averaging 24.7 points per game while shooting 46.7 percent from the field and 43 percent from 3, and is more 12.6 per night.

In losses, those numbers fall to 20.4 points, 40.6 percent from the field, 30.5 percent from 3 and minus-3.6. The Lakers game was an atypical case, but in the other two defeats of the Celtics in February, both against the Houston Rockets, shot 33.3 percent from the field and 21.1 percent from 3.

They won all the other games, and it was no coincidence that he facilitated much of that success. The Celtics have much more than Tatum, but February made it clear that when he plays as a superstar, they are very hard to beat.