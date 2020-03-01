Here is the real reason why Go Goa Gone 2 was postponed

It's raining sequels and remakes in Bollywood. Each producer wants to take advantage of their franchise and excite the public with its sequel. This year we will see many sequels from Dostana 2 to Sadak 2. However, if there is a sequel that is taking too long to develop or go to the floors is Go Goa Gone 2.

Go Goa Gone, starring Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and Vir Das, was an unexpected success. The unique concept of three singles caught between zombies was surely something new and entertaining for the masses. Part 2 of the movie was announced in 2018 and was supposed to go to the floors in January 2019. It was later said that the movie will be pushed and released on the floors in September 2020. However, recent reports suggest that The movie will now be pushed further. In a recent interaction with the media, Kunal Kemmu revealed the true reason for the delay of the film. He said they don't have the intellectual property rights of the film, which is very important to film the sequel. Therefore, the producer and the logistics involved are joining and working on it, after which filming will be possible. Therefore, the sequel is taking so long to begin.

Apparently, it is said that Go Goa Gone will launch in March 2021. Saif Ali Khan left late and has been doing several exciting projects. And his role as blonde-Russian-zombie in Go Goa Gone was one of his best roles in his career.