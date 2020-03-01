Harry Styles reveals the biggest compliment fans could give him

Harry Styles alone love his fans.
The superstar singer took the stage for an intimate performance at The Bowery Ballroom in New York City on Saturday night, as part of iHeartRadioSecret session with Harry Styles. The event, organized by Tanya Rad, is scheduled to air on the CHR and Hot AC radio stations of iHeartMedia nationwide and Hit Nation on Sunday, March 1. During his time on stage, Styles performed several of his songs of his success Thin line album, from "Golden,quot; to "Adore You,quot; and "Watermelon Sugar," as well as "Falling." The 26-year-old singer also delighted fans with "Sign of the Times,quot; and "Kiwi," on his solo debut album.
Before dividing the audience, Styles sat down for a question and answer session with presenter Rad, during which he talked about the "vulnerable,quot; lyrics in Thin line.
"I think what I like is when I start doing things, I don't think it will come to light. I don't think about the album's release date, first single, second single," Styles explained. "I really don't think about that. I start writing it for myself and you (the audience). I start writing it for myself and I think I make more honest music that way."
"I think there are many vulnerable and emotional parts, and I think it is sometimes sad," Styles said about the lyrics of the album. "But I think what I like most about the album is that I think that even in the saddest moments there is a lot of optimism and there are moments of joy and stuff. I think the most exciting thing about music is that it doesn't have to be a lyrics or a line, that could be like a music thing, it could be a little joy in a song that is really sad. "
On Friday, Styles released the emotional music video for his song "Falling." And during his meeting with Rad on Saturday night, the host noticed that she had a personal connection to the song's lyrics.
"I think music obviously means a lot to me. That's why I tend not to explain the songs too much because I think it's important, I guess it can mean whatever it means to different people," Styles shared. . "And I know that there are songs that I have loved in my life in which I discover that it is something else and I am almost like, & # 39; Oh, I wish I did not know that, because it used to mean a lot to me,quot; "
"And it's amazing if people can relate to your music. I'm just a music fan. I don't think I operate at any kind of listening level higher than anyone," Styles continued. "I love music and I do what excites me and I think that if someone else can relate to it and take something from it, then that is the greatest compliment they can give me."
When asked about his process of making an album, the Only one direction Star said he only starts with him and his friends writing songs that they want to hear and dance.
"I think that at the beginning of the process of this album I had a bit of expectation of what I thought people wanted me to do, and I tried to check certain boxes," Styles shared. "And I just discovered that, obviously, I can only speak from personal experience, and I discovered that every time I try to tick boxes, I make my music less favorite."
"So, I think it's like accepting that you have to do the kind of album you want to do right now and not say, & # 39; OK, let me make a great commercial album and then in 10 years I can make the album that I really want do ". It would never make me happy, I don't think it makes anyone happy to hear it, "Styles continued." And I don't think it's who I really want to be. That was like a big turning point, it's just realizing what you want to do. "
Styles also shared that he has been emphasizing doing things that make him happy, adding that he has been part of "getting a little old."
"I'm very old now!" Styles joked with the crowd. "I think you just reevaluate things. And I think that happens at several different points in your life. I don't think it's the last time I reevaluate what is important to me. But I think you have times when you go … I think what happens to everyone at different times in your life where you think you want something, and you get it and say: "Oh, that didn't make me as happy as I thought it was going to make me,quot; "
Styles added: "And then, you're looking for different things and I guess I put a lot more emphasis on trying to find balance and trying to do what makes me happy instead of trying to figure out what I'm supposed to do. that has been great. "
You can tune in to a 30-minute broadcast of the Styles event on iHeartMedia's CHR and Hot AC radio stations across the country and Hit Nation on Sunday, March 1 at 7 p.m. local time.
