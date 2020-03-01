Harry Styles reveals the biggest compliment fans could give him

"I think there are many vulnerable and emotional parts, and I think it is sometimes sad," Styles said about the lyrics of the album. "But I think what I like most about the album is that I think that even in the saddest moments there is a lot of optimism and there are moments of joy and stuff. I think the most exciting thing about music is that it doesn't have to be a lyrics or a line, that could be like a music thing, it could be a little joy in a song that is really sad. "

On Friday, Styles released the emotional music video for his song "Falling." And during his meeting with Rad on Saturday night, the host noticed that she had a personal connection to the song's lyrics.

"I think music obviously means a lot to me. That's why I tend not to explain the songs too much because I think it's important, I guess it can mean whatever it means to different people," Styles shared. . "And I know that there are songs that I have loved in my life in which I discover that it is something else and I am almost like, & # 39; Oh, I wish I did not know that, because it used to mean a lot to me,quot; "

"And it's amazing if people can relate to your music. I'm just a music fan. I don't think I operate at any kind of listening level higher than anyone," Styles continued. "I love music and I do what excites me and I think that if someone else can relate to it and take something from it, then that is the greatest compliment they can give me."