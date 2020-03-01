Harry Styles reveals his process to create music

On Saturday night, Harry Styles organized a show at The Bowery Ballroom in the Big Apple as part of iHeartRadio’s Secret session with Harry Styles. ME! Online reported that the singer and songwriter performed several of his songs, including "Golden,quot; and "Adore You."

The 26-year-old former One Direction star also performed some of his previous songs, including "Kiwi,quot; and "Spirit of the Times." Although Styles has only been working as a soloist for a while, the composer has accumulated an impressive amount of tracks.

During a question and answer session, Styles talked about some of his lyrics, what inspires him to make music and how he does it. The singer told the interviewer that he starts the process simply by writing songs for himself and for the public.

It's the only thing you really have in mind, and nothing else. According to the former One Direction member, his process for making music is quite simple: he tries to make songs that he and his friends can dance and have fun too.

Styles added that when he started writing his new album, he felt he had to "tick the checkboxes." In other words, the artist states that he felt he was being subjected to a particular standard. And when in that mentality, the singer commented, he makes his music less favorite by far.

The 26-year-old continued to say that he only wants to make the music he wants, instead of trying to get a commercially successful album now, and then release what he wants later in his career.

In addition, Styles admits that lately he has been doing many things for himself, which he described as a consequence of getting old and having a better idea of ​​who he really is.

