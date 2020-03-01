Harry Styles regrets staying in his comfort zone on the solo debut album

Wenn

The former One Direction member wishes to have left his comfort zone when he first launched his solo career with a self-titled album in 2017.

Harry Styles He has described his self-titled debut album as "Bowling with Bumpers", admitting he wishes he hadn't played it so safely.

First Only one direction Star launched his solo effort in 2017 to get excellent reviews and, with the follow-up of 2019, "Fine Line", adopted a less restrictive approach when writing and recording the album.

Speaking to National Public Radio (NPR), the creator of hits "Adore You" reflected on his development as an artist and confessed that he would say to his youngest self: "Don't worry."

"I am trying to put aside the worrying thing, and that is what I liked most about this album, instead of the first one, I think I was very afraid, either consciously or unconsciously, just to get it wrong," he explained. "When I listen to the first album now, although I still love it so much, I feel like I was almost bowling a bit. I can hear places where I was playing safe."

Harry added that, despite the fact that his debut album, "it wasn't necessarily a radio record … people came to watch the show, (and) I realized that all people really want is that do what you want to do. "

"I think the only time people say & # 39; You know what? I'm done with this & # 39; is when it stops being authentic," he reflected.

Harry will promote his new record with his Love On Tour tour, which opens in Birmingham, England, on April 15, 2020.