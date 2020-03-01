Happy Birthday Justin Bieber! Celebrate with your best music videos

We can't believe today is Justin Bieber& # 39; the birthday of!

The "Baby,quot; singer turns 26 after a great year of personal and professional success, including the release of his most recent album. Changes (his first in four years) just two weeks ago.

His album was shot at number 1 in the Billboard 200, making him the youngest artist to reach first place seven times. That record was previously held for nothing less than Elvis presley.

On the personal front, the artist "Yummy,quot; spent the last year deepening his relationship with his wife, Hailey Bieber.

The two married in 2018, but had a great star-filled ceremony last September in South Carolina.

Fans even enjoyed an exclusive look inside the wedding festivities when the musician uploaded another installment of his Justin Bieber: Seasons Docu series, which follows the list of successes through the process of making new music.