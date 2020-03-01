Hailey Bieber captives in Bottega Veneta while in Paris

Hailey Bieber has her beauty on display in stunning new photos of Paris, where Mrs. Bieber wears Bottega Veneta. Celebrity stylist Maeve Reilly created the look that is going viral on social media. Hailey wore the Bottega Veneta cardigan sweater in ivory that sells for approximately $ 2650. She combined it with a ribbed knit skirt, also from Bottega Veneta. He wore the white cardigan on the top of Yvonne de Meshki in nude color. The color scheme was fabulous in Hailey and it looked elegant when they saw her walking the streets of Paris.

In order not to ignore the importance of personalizing her look, Hailey combined the set with boots, sunglasses, a wallet and earrings.

His boots were from Amina Muaddi and are called crystal boots. They were a surprising addition to the outfit since the ribbed skirt reached the knee, showing the boots in all their splendor. Hailey combined the boots with the Bottega Veneta handbag that costs approximately $ 1390. The bag was the same color as her boots, giving it a finished look.

Hailey protected her eyes from the sun with a pair of wavy Yves Saint Laurent sunglasses that cost $ 350. For the earrings, she chose Bottega Veneta's triangular gold earrings. You can see the full look of Hailey Bieber who wore in Paris below.

The white Veneta set is not the only time the stunner attracts attention for using ivory tones. While in Paris, Hailey was also surprised to wear an Isabel Marant coat from her pre-fall collection, combined with a white thong suit from Wolford that sells for approximately $ 250.

Wearing Fenty pants and boots, Hailey wore tight denim pants that cost about $ 400 per pair and Fenty’s Puffer Boots 115 in cream color. The boots cost approximately $ 1,000. Hailey was carrying the same Bottega Venta clutch bag as in the previous photo.

You can see that image below.

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber are getting stronger in their marriage, but some are worried that they may have problems that Justin wants to have a family and Hailey admits that he is taking birth control pills. Hailey admitted taking them, even though Justin Bieber constantly leaves clues on social media about wanting to have a baby.

