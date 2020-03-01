Gunman killed in a Lakeville officer identified – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A man was shot dead in a shooting in Lakeville on Friday.

On Sunday, the Hennepin County coroner's office identified the man as Kent Richard Kruger, 36, of Lakeville.

%MINIFYHTML6d8cb8e83d3a208c0b96b3774b378be611% %MINIFYHTML6d8cb8e83d3a208c0b96b3774b378be612%

Late on Friday morning, Lakeville police and Dakota County agents arrived at Kruger's mother's house in the 2000 block of Italy Avenue to deliver a court order.

A man was heard yelling at the officers to leave, and soon after the sound of the shots. No officer was injured in the exchange.

The coroner says that Kruger died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Neighbors say the address has a history of police officers appearing in recent years. Up News Info reviewed the man's criminal record, and shows only traffic, disorderly conduct and driving under the offenses of influence.

It has not yet been revealed what precipitated the shots or if the suspect started.

The BCA of Minnesota is investigating.