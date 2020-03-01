Gun Digger lands race in Leopardstown | Racing news

%MINIFYHTMLae620dc4676ede4897e263f14ab1491011% %MINIFYHTMLae620dc4676ede4897e263f14ab1491012%





Gordon Elliott

%MINIFYHTMLae620dc4676ede4897e263f14ab1491013% %MINIFYHTMLae620dc4676ede4897e263f14ab1491014%

Gun Digger recovered to train to claim top honors at the TRI Equestrian Handicap Chase in Leopardstown.

%MINIFYHTMLae620dc4676ede4897e263f14ab1491015% %MINIFYHTMLae620dc4676ede4897e263f14ab1491016%

A field of eight runners ran for the 50,000 euros show at the Dublin circuit, with Anibale Fly, runner-up of the Cheltenham Gold Cup last season, a major non-runner.

Kerry National Hero Poker Party, by Henry de Bromhead, was a warm order as favorite 13-8, but was reserved for minor honors at best, with a pair of Gun Digger and Mortal owned by Gigginstown House Stud. The return home.

Gun Digger had been stopped in four of his last five starts, but he was clearly on a day in progress, galloping all the way to line up under the 7-pound claimer Gavin Brouder to prevail for nearly three longs in 7-1. It was his first victory since a successful course and distance in December 2018.

Scoir Mear made late gains to take second place, with Poker Party third.

Elliott said: "That is Gavin's first trip for me. He took a good ride, and the horse jumped great for him. It has a good value of 7 pounds."

"I could opt for something like Randox Health Ulster National in Downpatrick."

The triumph of Gun Digger was the second installment of a double on the card for the Elliott team, as Larquebuse had previously justified favoritism 2-1 in the rookie Obstacle Anton O & # 39; Toole Memorial Seas under Davy Russell.

"He is testing, and I would say it suits him," said the winning coach.

"It will stay further and is a great mare that will jump a fence."

Charli Parcs made a successful debut for Aidan Howard at the New Leopardstown Racing Hall Hurdle.

Once considered a future star by then coach Nicky Henderson, the seven-year-old boy lost his way and was sent to Ireland by owner JP McManus in hopes of reviving his career.

The 7-1 shot traveled powerfully in the hands of Barry Geraghty and recovered well once he asked the question to score for four and a half distances from Jetz.

Howard, who had previously changed the fate of Winter Escape, owned by McManus, said: "He did very well. I haven't asked him a lot at home, but what he has done has done very well."

"Hopefully we will find something similar for him in a month or six weeks."

Jon Snow (6-4 favorite) was finally good for Willie Mullins in the Donohoe Marquees Maiden Hurdle.

The five-year-old boy had been unlikely to be beaten in his first three starts in Ireland, but he rewarded those who kept the faith with a show of struggle in the hands of Paul Townend.

"I hoped I'd won a race before," said Mullins.

"We will probably look at Fairyhouse for him.

"Paul thought he handled the land well, and I was surprised how well he handled it."

Coach Philip Rothwell and 3-pound player Adam Short combined to land the TRM Equine Nutrition Handicap Hurdle obstacle with Wolfofallstreets.

Despite having won two of his last three starts, the six-year-old received an 11-1 shot, but continued his rich streak with a five-length verdict.

"I thought the handicap had reached him, but I had never seen him in as good shape as he has been in the last three days," Rothwell said.

"It's like a horse possessed and has been in excellent shape, so it's good to come to the races and see how it works."

Grand Partner broke a losing streak of almost two years in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Rated Novice Chase.

The 12-year-old boy, trained by Tom Mullins, was claiming his ninth victory in his career in general, but his first hurdles in the 16th attempt.

Mullins said: "He wasn't showing much at home, but I had to run it because the race really suited him, and he has won four times here before."

"I could come back here for something on the floor."

Lunar Display (7-1) was a narrow winner of the final bumper for Joseph O & # 39; Brien and Oakley Brown.