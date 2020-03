Protests have erupted in Guinea's capital, Conakry, following President Alpha Conde's decision to postpone a referendum on changes to the constitution.

The opposition says the changes would extend the limits of the presidential term, allowing Conde, 81, to potentially govern for another 12 years.

Nicolas Haque, from Al Jazeera, reports.