Gordon Hayward wore Anta special sneakers dedicated to coronavirus victims

As the coronavirus continues to spread throughout the world, NBA players are raising awareness about the infection through their sneaker options.

Last Wednesday, when the Celtics played against the Utah Jazz, Gordon Hayward wore a special pair of Anta GH1 shoes dedicated to those who have been affected by the virus.

Tonight Gordon Hayward sneakers show love and support to the victims of the Coronavirus in Asia tonight. According to the brand, the ancient characters of the Chinese myth of the God of Fire and the God of Thunder represent the death of the virus and demons. pic.twitter.com/RbWzFttIAX – Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) February 27, 2020

Anta, a Chinese brand company that sponsors Hayward, pledged $ 10 million in aid and $ 20 million in products to Wuhan, China, the region most affected by the coronavirus.

The sneakers feature orange and blue works of art on each shoe, which represent the ancient Chinese mythical figures "God of Fire,quot; and "God of Thunder." It is believed that these characters defeat viruses and demons.

Next to the sneaker, in Chinese letters, is the phrase "Wuhan, stay strong."

"Fire and thunder are the elements of Wuxing's Chinese philosophy, which covers the five types of energy and also symbolizes the five main organs of the body," said a spokesman for Anta.

ESPN sneaker writer Nick DePaula said that in addition to Hayward, former Celtics guard and current Los Angeles Laker, Rajon Rondo, also used the Anta special sneakers this week.

Hayward, who signed a four-year contract with Anta in the fall of 2018, spent time last summer in China presenting the GH1.