GIannis Antetokounmpo scores 41 points when Bucks beats Hornets for sixth consecutive victory | NBA News

Giannis Antetokounmpo contributed 41 points along with 20 rebounds when the Milwaukee Bucks defeated host Charlotte Hornets 93-85 on Sunday.

Game Leaders Milwaukee Bucks Points: Giannis Antetokounmpo – 41

Assists: Giannis Antetokounmpo – 6

Bounces: Giannis Antetokounmpo – 20 Charlotte Hornets Points: Devonte & # 39; Graham – 17

Assists: Willy Hernangomez – 4

Bounces: Willy Hernangomez – 13

Antetokounmpo made 17 of 28 shots and added a total of six assists. Of their rebounds, 18 came on the defensive side.

Brook Lopez added 16 points and George Hill had 11 points for the Bucks, who won their sixth consecutive game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scores with a two-handed dump en route to 41 points against the Charlotte Hornets



Devonte's 17 points & # 39; Graham set the pace for the Hornets, who had a winning streak of two broken games. Terry Rozier had 13 points, PJ Washington contributed 12 points, Cody Martin had 11 and Willy Hernangomez added 10 points and 13 rebounds.

In addition to Antetokounmpo, the rest of the owners of the Bucks made only 10 of 35 shots from the field.

No team shot the ball well from a three-point range, with the Hornets shooting 22.9 percent (8 of 35) and the Bucks finishing with 22.6 percent (7 of 31).

Leading 83-81, the Bucks moved away with a strong final stretch in the last four minutes. Antetokounmpo scored the last seven points of Milwaukee.

Charlotte, who won a road game on Friday in Toronto, pointed to her second consecutive conquest of an elite team.

The Hornets began the second quarter with a 16-6 run for a 36-32 lead. Antetokounmpo had 21 points at the break, with the Bucks with a 45-43 lead.

Milwaukee All-Star forward Khris Middleton missed his second straight game with neck pain.

