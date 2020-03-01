GG Gharachedaghi of Shahs reveals the sex of the baby during the shower

Golnesa "GG,quot; Gharachedaghi it's going to be a mom boy!
Sunday, the star of Bravo Shahs of Sunset He celebrated the next arrival of his first child with family and friends at a baby shower that became a gender revelation party, E! The news can confirm. And during the festivities with blue and gold themes, he also announced the adorable nickname he chose for his child: Elijah! As co-star Pray Farahan He captioned a sweet photo of L.A.'s party, "Celebrating @gg_golnesa and sweet baby Elijah at her baby shower!"
In October, Gharachedaghi shared the exciting news he expected after conceiving through IVF using a sperm donor. (She and her husband Shalom Yeyoushalmi they finalized their divorce at the end of 2018).
"Being a single mother is definitely scary, but at the same time it is also exciting and I really want to face the challenge," he told E! News of the time. "I am lucky to have a great support system, particularly my mother, whom I can count on regardless of anything. I know I will have many questions along the way."
She had also undergone IVF last year and had an ectopic pregnancy, which put her life in danger and led her to undergo emergency surgery to remove both fallopian tubes. After becoming pregnant again with IVF, she suffered an outbreak of her rheumatoid arthritis.
"Now I'm back with intravenous infusions and steroid injections (all of which have been approved as safe during pregnancy)," he wrote on Instagram in February. "One thing I want to tell everyone, is to stay strong in difficult times. We are all much more powerful than we give credit, so take a moment and appreciate yourself. I am very grateful to be now 6.5 months pregnant and believe me, As soon as this baby leaves, I'm rolling a fat joint and getting healed again with cannabis! I love you all! "
