GG Gharachedaghi of Shahs reveals the sex of the baby during the shower

Golnesa "GG,quot; Gharachedaghi it's going to be a mom boy!

Sunday, the star of Bravo Shahs of Sunset He celebrated the next arrival of his first child with family and friends at a baby shower that became a gender revelation party, E! The news can confirm. And during the festivities with blue and gold themes, he also announced the adorable nickname he chose for his child: Elijah! As co-star Pray Farahan He captioned a sweet photo of L.A.'s party, "Celebrating @gg_golnesa and sweet baby Elijah at her baby shower!"

In October, Gharachedaghi shared the exciting news he expected after conceiving through IVF using a sperm donor. (She and her husband Shalom Yeyoushalmi they finalized their divorce at the end of 2018).

"Being a single mother is definitely scary, but at the same time it is also exciting and I really want to face the challenge," he told E! News of the time. "I am lucky to have a great support system, particularly my mother, whom I can count on regardless of anything. I know I will have many questions along the way."