Gary Neville says this could be the "best season,quot; of Man City if they raise their debut in the Champions League | Soccer news





The victory of the Carabao Cup of Manchester City could be the beginning of a triple cup, including the FA Cup and the Champions League.

This season could still be the "best,quot; in the history of Manchester City, says Gary Neville, even though the club is out of the question.

City lifted its sixth national seven trophy with a 2-1 victory over Aston Villa in Wembley on Sunday, but found itself out of the rhythm in the Premier League, where they defeated the Liverpool leaders by 22 points with a game in hand .

Speaking in the Gary Neville PodcastNeville said that a first victory in the Champions League, with Real Madrid as the City's leader 2-1 after the first leg of their last 16 draws, would still surpass anything the club has achieved in previous years, including a record distance of 100 points to lift the Premier League Trophy in 2018.

He said: "It could be their best season if they win the Champions League. What happened to UEFA makes them dangerous."

"They are hurt like a club, maybe they needed that somehow, in the last years in the Champions League they always seemed not to be ready, but I have to say that I thought that the performance in Real Madrid was excellent, with a different level of feeling

"They have built a team. Guardiola's record in the final is fantastic, he is addicted to winning and the mentality they have at the moment is difficult: they will not win the league this season, but they still have momentum and are winning trophies.

"This will not give them confidence, they already have confidence, but it will make them think & # 39; we are still winners & # 39;. They have left the league, Liverpool has been absolutely exceptional and they are going to See the Premier League title in another place.

"But going back to when I played at Manchester United in a very successful era, if you won a trophy in a season when you didn't win the league, it was still a good season."

& # 39; Some achievement with eight changes & # 39;

It was a new-looking City team, close enough to the one they won in Spain on Wednesday night, with only Rodri, Kyle Walker and Ilkay Gundogan remaining in the initial Guardiola lineup.

However, that had little impact, since Guardiola won a 13th final of the 14 in which he competed as manager, with Sergio Agüero and Rodri on the target at Wembley.

"The result was as expected, but how we got there, I thought Manchester City could win more comfortably," Neville said. "They were the best side, obviously, we always expected that."

"In the first half I feared for Aston Villa, I thought it could be three, four, five and six and I said Dean Smith needed to put his men in the break at 2-0, but they got a goal and that made the game go really interesting.

"His approach in the second half was positive, City had many opportunities, but Aston Villa fought well, but Manchester City is simply a fantastic team. Eight changes since Wednesday, to go to Real Madrid and then come here with a team completely different, almost and winning a final is an achievement. "