Solo: proved to be too good at Kempton

Fujimoto Flyer's connections have not yet decided whether to run in Cheltenham this month, after the colt ran into JCB's favorite Triumph Hurdle, only in Kempton.

The four-year-old girl has three tickets to the Festival, but coach Emmet Mullins and owners Simon Munir and Isaac Souede have not yet discussed whether he goes there.

Fujimoto Flyer is in the obstacle for disabled youth of Boodles, the obstacle of the novices of Daylesford Mares and the triumph.

Admire Moon's daughter had to settle for second place behind the impressive Solo, who jumped to the head of the Triumph after-sales market in the back of her 13-length toy in Grade Two Adonis Juvenile Hurdle.

However, competing for the first time since September, Fujimoto Flyer was five and a half distances from Tremwedge in third place.

"She went very well, so we are happy enough so far," Mullins said.

"He ran a cookie, but I would say we came across a special that day.

"I have no idea if she will go (to Cheltenham) at all. It is still early. We will keep our options open."

"There is a lot of water under the bridge before Cheltenham, and whether you go or not, you will tell us when you are ready."