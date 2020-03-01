Flying Jake Gyllenhaal makes an SNL cameo in a musical sketch

Friendly of you to come to say hello, Jake Gyllenhaal!

The actor literally did it on NBC Saturday night live while making a surprise appearance in a musical parody sketch that mocked at LaGuardia airport in New York City. Canalization Idina Menzel& # 39; s Evil The witch character Elphaba, a pajamas-dressed Gyllenhaal performed an airborne parody of the hit Broadway musical "Defying Gravity."

%MINIFYHTML3258a374c3db30fcb311fbc7103efc5b11% %MINIFYHTML3258a374c3db30fcb311fbc7103efc5b12%

The sketch also parodied musicals like Phantom of the opera, Little shop of horrors Y West side story. Presented presenter, comedian and former regular SNL Writer John mulaney, more cast members Pete Davidson, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Beck Bennett, Mikey Day, Kate McKinnon, Bowen yang, Alex Moffatt Y Talking heads Leader David Byrne, the musical guest of the episode.

Gyllenhaal recently performed in the Broadway production of Slave play and is ready to appear in the musical Caroline, or change in April. The actor made his Broadway debut in 2015 on the play. Constellations and starred in the musical Sunday in the park with George Two years later.